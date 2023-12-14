Hugh Grant Angrily Said "I Am the Oompa Loompa" in French, And Social Media Is Cackling

Hugh Grant, erstwhile romantic lead, is playing very different roles these days—including that of a very orange Oompa Loompa in the new film Wonka with Timothée Chalamet.

During the press tour for the movie, Grant and Chalamet sat down for an interview with a French media outlet, and a four-second clip of them answering a question is making the rounds because of Grant's hilarious attitude.

Chalamet—whose dad is French and who is bilingual—says, "Moi, je joue Willy Wonka," i.e., "I play Willy Wonka." Then Grant says, "Je joue le Oompa Loompa," which I'll refrain from translating. The Notting Hill actor says this with a distinctly furrowed brow and a touch of disdain in the set of his mouth.

One Twitter user posted the clip of this interaction, writing, "hugh grant’s 'je joue le oompa loompa' is sending me."

They added, "are u guys seeing this ??? this is killing me . i keep thinking about it every twenty or so minutes and start laughing to myself . he’s so angry about it . he’s so angry he has to say it"

hugh grant's "je joue le oompa loompa" is sending me

In the comments, someone else pointed out that these two's whole press tour is something to behold, sharing a clip from another interview, in which Grant was asked, "Hugh, this role is... You have such a storied career. Why was it time to get into the orange face paint, the green outfit, and be an Oompa Loompa? What went into this choice for you?"

Grant quipped, "Well, look, this is what I get offered these days. I'm in the freak show phase of my career. I do baddies, psychopaths, weirdos, perverts, and now Oompa Loompas!"

As you may know, we've all been slightly obsessed with Hugh Grant's attitude since that one extra awkward interaction with Ashley Graham at the Oscars. Still cringing about that one, though, yikes.