Kylie Jenner Secretly Showed Up to Support Timothée Chalamet for his 'Wonka' Premiere, Source Claims

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship may be making slightly fewer headlines than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's, but it sounds like they're just as supportive of each other as the popstar and NFL pro.

That's why Kylie and her mom Kris Jenner reportedly just showed up to Chalamet's Wonka premiere in L.A. on Sunday. The two reality stars opted for the discreet route, skipping the red carpet and sneaking into the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood following the opening credits, a source revealed to People.

This comes just a week after a source told People, "He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other." So, case in point?

The source also said, "He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him."

This is the second time we've had a clear sign from the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch that she very much approves of her youngest daughter's boyfriend: About a month ago, the momager helped promote Chalamet's Saturday Night Live appearance via her Instagram Stories.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Call Me By Your Name star appear to have been dating since roughly April of this year, though they have kept things very low-key so far. They have only made two "official" joint appearances at time of writing: one at the 2023 U.S. Open final in September, and the other at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in November.

Jenner's romance with Chalamet comes after she and ex Travis Scott—with whom she shares daughter Stormi and son Aire—split for good in January.