Kylie Jenner Secretly Showed Up to Support Timothée Chalamet for his 'Wonka' Premiere, Source Claims

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship may be making slightly fewer headlines than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's, but it sounds like they're just as supportive of each other as the popstar and NFL pro.
That's why Kylie and her mom Kris Jenner reportedly just showed up to Chalamet's Wonka premiere in L.A. on Sunday. The two reality stars opted for the discreet route, skipping the red carpet and sneaking into the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood following the opening credits, a source revealed to People.
This comes just a week after a source told People, "He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other." So, case in point?
The source also said, "He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him."
This is the second time we've had a clear sign from the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch that she very much approves of her youngest daughter's boyfriend: About a month ago, the momager helped promote Chalamet's Saturday Night Live appearance via her Instagram Stories.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Call Me By Your Name star appear to have been dating since roughly April of this year, though they have kept things very low-key so far. They have only made two "official" joint appearances at time of writing: one at the 2023 U.S. Open final in September, and the other at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in November.
Jenner's romance with Chalamet comes after she and ex Travis Scott—with whom she shares daughter Stormi and son Aire—split for good in January.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Should Try to Get "Comfortable" in His California Life, Says Royal Expert
It's the best option for him right now, says Nick Bullen.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Reportedly Love This Surprising Musician
I need these kids' playlist in my life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tony Romo Accidentally Called Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's "Wife" During Latest Chiefs Game Broadcast
Honest mistake!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Timothée Chalamet Wore This Tom Ford Look When It Was -3 Degrees Celsius in Paris
His commitment to fashion is evident.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Timothée Chalamet Pokes Fun at His Baby Face and Threatens to Steal Your Girl in NSFW 'SNL' Monologue
Amazing stuff.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Seemingly Gives Her Stamp of Approval to Daughter Kylie’s Relationship with Timothée Chalamet
If the momager approves, so do we.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Timothée Chalamet is the Star of Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s Phone Lock Screen
New level of coupledom, unlocked.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The U.S. Open Was Basically a Celebrity Convention
There was some tennis happening, too.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner Surprised Attendees at Intimate NYFW Dinner, Showing Up Unexpectedly as Timothée Chalamet’s Plus One
Not shockingly, her arrival sent the room “abuzz.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s “Chemistry Is Off the Charts”
We saw some evidence of that this week…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Filmed Fully Making Out at Beyoncé Concert
You guys, I think they're together.
By Iris Goldsztajn