Timothée Chalamet Looks Like a Walking Chocolate Bar at the 'Wonka' Premiere

Move over green M&M, you and your white boots have some competition.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, Timothée Chalamet channeled his inner-chocolatier in a simple black t-shirt and black snake skin-like unbuttoned suit while attending the Wonka premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. The actor paired the look with black dress shoes, a simple silver or white-gold ring and matching bracelet.

Know for being fashion-forward with bold, gender-bending looks—like a glittering, sleeveless metallic sheer top from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2024 women’s runway collection to a Matrix-inspired long black Avellano latex trench coat—Chalamet was not only looked dashing in his all-black ensemble… he kinda looked like a walking chocolate bar?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one can say he’s not dedicated to his latest role as Willy Wonka in the upcoming Wonka film, set to hit theaters on Dec. 15. If this is the newest iteration of method acting, we’re here for it.

(Chalamet’s beau, Kylie Jenner, secretly showed up at the premier to support Chalamet , a source revealed to People . No word on if she, too, showed up looking like a candy bar.)

Chalamet has been serving candy-inspired looks throughout his Wonka press tour. From dawning a snack-like custom lilac Prada suit and white Bottega Venet combat boots in Japan, to rocking a one-of-a-kind, candy-inspired Cartier necklace while walking the red carpet at the world premiere of ‘Wonka’ at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Chalamet understands the assignment and he’s clearly gunning for an A+.

When the actor is not channeling his inner Hershey bar, he can be seen courtside in a much more subtle getup. The night before the Wonka LA premiere, Chalamat caught an Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers game at T-Mobile arena wearing a simple black sweatshirt, black leather pants and a baseball cap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)