Why Industry Star Myha’la Says She’s Hesitant to Commit to a Wedding Date After Engagement to Armando Rivera

Industry star Myha'la is happily engaged, but that doesn't means she's rushing to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the actress and cover star opened up about her impending nuptials to actor Armando Rivera, who "slid into her DMs in late 2020 to profess his admiration" for her hit HBO series Industry, in which she plays main character and ultimate outsider Harper Stern.

While the pair got engaged just last July, Myha'la admitted that she's not ready to commit to an official wedding date...and for a very understandable and relatable reason.

"I would love to say that I'm financially secure enough to be like, 'Yeah, I'm going to say no to a job,'" she explained, going on to add that she's "too scared" to make room in her calendar for a wedding.

"I'd rather buy property first and then pay for a wedding," she continued. "And we live in New York, so God knows when or if that's ever going to happen.

Myha'la is seen in midtown on August 08, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress admitted that despite being in a popular HBO show and the critically-acclaimed Netflix movie Leave the World Behind, she still has to "put several thousands of dollars of rent on a credit card."

"It's really disheartening," she said of the entertainment industry and how difficult it can be to become financially (and consistently) successful.

That's not to say that Myha'la isn't envisioning a future that certainly includes both a home and a wedding.

"Of course," she told Marie Claire, "I'm very much manifesting being a very wealthy person, every day."

Myha'la also has plans to have a family in the future, and spoke candidly about the type of love she hopes to experience as a soon-to-be mom.

“I can’t wait to rip my heart out of my chest and give it to you,” she says she imagines she will inevitably say to her future child.

Myha'la says she's also open to a future filled with possibilities she has yet to even consider...after all, she explained, the so-called impossible happened when she said "yes" and ended up engaged.

"It was one of those things where we were like, ‘Yeah, we're going to be together for the rest of our lives,'" she said of her meeting her fiancé in-person for the very first time, adding that marriage is "special to him, and so it became special to me."

Just before Marie Claire sat down to interview the Industry star, Rivera proposed in the doorway of their shared New York apartment. To solidify the engagement, the couple exchanged matching silver rings.

"I tried on some sparkly things, diamonds, and it just didn't feel right on my body," Myha'la explained.

While there is no official wedding date yet and Myha'la is in no rush to put something on the calendar, she says she absolutely knows that "something is changing" in her life, both personally and professionally.

"I'm going to the next phase of my life now," she said.