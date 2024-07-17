Country Stars Rally Behind Ingrid Andress After National Anthem Controversy and Rehab Announcement

Ingrid Andress has emotionally responded after her recent performance of the national anthem caused a stir online.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the country singer wrote, "I'm not gonna bullsh*t y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun."

Andress, who is best known for her single "More Hearts Than Mine," performed the national anthem at the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas on Monday night.

The video quickly went viral, as online commenters criticized the performance and compared it to Fergie's 2018 rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," which has often been called the "worst national anthem performance."

"After Andress shared her courageous message online, her friends in the industry quickly rallied around her.

Fellow country star Carly Pearce wrote, "I’m sending you love, Ingrid. Being this open takes a lot. You’ve got this. Hang in there."

Cassadee Pope commented, "You’ve got this. Sending encouragement and love"

The band Little Big Town said, "you’ve got this! Sending you love."

Other messages of support rolled in from Maren Morris, Lucy Hale, Martina McBride, Kristin Chenoweth, Matt Stell, and Julia Michaels.

Prior to her performance in Arlington, Andress had detailed some of her recent struggles in an email newsletter, as reported by People. "I had to part ways with some people who've helped me make a name for myself. It sent me into what my country America calls 'depression' but I'm not a doctor," the singer wrote.

She continued, "I was at the lowest point i've ever been, so I decided to go back to where I grew up in Colorado. Sometimes all it takes is a few hours in your hometown to remember who you actually are, and you start to be proud of the person you've become."

Andress wrote these words ahead of the release of her new single "Colorado 9," which is out July 24.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, visit American Addiction Centers or Alcoholics Anonymous for help and resources.