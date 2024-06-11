Maren Morris Comes Out as Bisexual to Celebrate Pride Month

Maren Morris has come out as bisexual in celebration of Pride Month 2024.
The country music icon posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram, including a couple of her holding up a Pride flag, with the caption, "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+"
Morris went on to wish her followers a "happy pride."
Fans were quick to embrace the singer after her admission, with fellow singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier writing, "HAPPY PRIDE!!!!! thanks for being an inspiration and what a special pride this one is"
Someone else wrote, "Thanks for representing!!! It's hard to be the B, and having public representation helps us all. Thank you!!"
It's the first time the country star has directly opened up about her LGBTQ+ identity, but she has long been a vocal supporter of the community.
Recently, the singer spoke out against Harrison Butker's viral graduation speech, in which he implied that all women should aspire to be homemakers above all, and in which he also appeared to refer to Pride as the "deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it."
And in 2023, Morris appeared on an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, on which she apologized for the country music industry's often hostile attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community. "Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I'm sorry," she said at the time. "I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me."
Unfortunately, the country industry is still intolerant in many ways, including when it comes to supporting a variety of gender identities and sexual orientations.
Like Morris, Kelsea Ballerini is also among a new generation of country stars determined for things to change on that front. For her part, Ballerini performed with drag queens at the Country Music Television Awards in 2023, as states around the country were introducing anti-drag performer legislation.
As for Morris, she was previously married to fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, with whom she shares son Hayes, 4. The "Circles Around This Town" singer filed for divorce in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences," per Us Weekly. They had been married for five years and together for eight.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
