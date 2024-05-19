Kristin Chenoweth Reveals She's a Survivor of Domestic Violence in Moving Post

This post discusses domestic abuse and intimate partner violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse in any form, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for free, confidential support 24/7/365. Text START to 88788, call 1-800-799-SAFE(7233) or chat online at TheHotline.org.

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is opening up about a painful and traumatic experience from her past.

On Saturday, May 18, the Broadway star revealed she is a survivor of domestic violence in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go," she wrote. "Several years ago I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing I knew to do when I got out was pray. Pray for myself."

The post was shared after Chenoweth commented on a recently surfaced, disturbing video of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, in 2016.

Kristin Chenoweth performs during the Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala: Celebrating Tony Bennett at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hotel surveillance video was first published by CNN, and shows Combs hitting, grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking his then-girlfriend.

Venture filed a lawsuit against Combs in November, CNN reported, which has since been settled out of court. While Combs initially denied Ventura's allegations of physical assault, in the wake of the video he issued an apology posted on Instagram.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab.

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace," the statement continued. "I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

In her initial response to the disturbing video, Chenoweth said she had "her "reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering" her so much.

"The main thing I need to do is pray for him," she posted on X. "For real."

It wasn't until Chenoweth received some minor pushback for her sentiments that she revealed her own experience as a domestic violence victim and survivor.

She went on to describe that time period as "the lowest I’ve been in my life, going on to say that she hasn't "forgiven yet" and that "God is helping me through that part."

"You owed no one an explanation but being brave, open and honest you let us in," one fan commented online. "I’m sorry that happened to you and appreciative of your vulnerability. Sending love and hugs."

"Maybe it helped someone," Chenoweth responded.