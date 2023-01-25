Jamie Lee Curtis' Reaction to Her First Oscars Nomination Is the Purest Thing You'll See This Week

This awards season is seeing many film industry veterans receive their first big nominations and awards, after patiently waiting it out for years—or even decades.
Jennifer Coolidge, 61, is finally being recognized for her talent thanks to her role in The White Lotus; meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh, 60, won her first Golden Globe for Everything Everywhere All at Once (and has just been nominated for an Oscar).
Another super famous actress is finally getting recognized: At 64, Jamie Lee Curtis has just been nominated for her first-ever Oscar, and her reaction was the sweetest, purest thing ever.
Curtis took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her finding out she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the first, she has a hand over her mouth, and looks clearly shocked. In the second, she has both hands on her head and her jaw dropped. In the third, she is hugging her husband tightly. DAAAAWWWWWW, I'm dying.
In her caption, Curtis explained that her friend Debbie Oppenheimer offered to come over and watch the announcements with her, in the same way they had been there for each other when Oppenheimer won an Oscar herself.
"THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE!" Curtis wrote.
"One of my oldest besties @debopp texted me at 5:15 that she was sitting in front of my house and did I want company watching the announcements. Debbie Oppenheimer has won an Oscar for the beautiful documentary she made about her mother's story as one of the kindertransport in the Oscar-winning documentary. Into The Arms Of Strangers : Stories of the Kindertransport.
"There she was in the pitch black, freezing, cold in a parka. She came in and sat with me as I had sat with her the day she was heading toward the Oscar ceremony, the year she won.
"We held hands. I didn't even realize she took pictures. The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie's @stephaniehsuofficial name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband.
"No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy Captured by a friend. Hey @everythingeverywheremovie we went to 11!"
Demi Lovato commented, "You deserve this more than anyone.. I’m so excited for you mama and I love you so much!!"
Jennifer Grey said, "oh YESSS sister!!!!" and Daniel Dae Kim chimed in, "Congratulations!!!!"
:) :) :)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
