Jamie Lee Curtis Would Love to Film a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis is down to film a sequel to legendary 2003 movie Freaky Friday, and to that I say, "What are we waiting for, then?"
Curtis explained on The View that she even talked to Disney about revisiting the amazing body-swap film costarring Lindsay Lohan.
"I've already written to Disney… my friends at Disney, I'm in their new Haunted Mansion movie," Curtis said (via Teen Vogue). "I'm 64 years old… So my point is I'm wide open, creatively I am wide open… Bring it!"
But this isn't just a lofty "what if" idea on Curtis' part: She has literally given a ton of thought to what the script might look like in practice.
"Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who's still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon," the actress said.
"I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers… today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."
Literally, yes? This sounds great? Let's do it?
ICYMI, Lohan is making her big return to acting insanely soon, on Nov. 10, with the Netflix movie Falling for Christmas—a Hallmark-like holiday romance in which she stars alongside Chord Overstreet.
So if Curtis is happy to do it and has lots of creative ideas and Lohan is acting again, it seems to me like all the ingredients are here to actually make it happen. Pretty please, Disney?
Iris Goldsztajn
