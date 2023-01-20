Jennifer Coolidge Candidly Shared How Her Love Life Contributed to Her "Insecurity"

Jennifer Coolidge has been busy stealing hearts with her talent, humor, and earnestness these past few weeks, but she has admitted she doesn't love herself as much as others very obviously do.
Speaking to Page Six on the Golden Globes red carpet—after winning an award and receiving a standing ovation after her speech, no less—Coolidge explained that she often feels insecure about her career.
"I’ve been around forever, since I was 30—that’s a long time," she said. "But when I go to a party with my other actor friends, I don’t know any of the people. I live a secluded life in New Orleans and I only know the people I meet on the job and my friends from The Groundlings."
The interviewer then asked the actress why she doesn't believe in herself like her fans do and she heartbreakingly answered, "Oh, I don’t know. I mean, my dating life, I’ve never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven’t found the love of my life."
She continued, "I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great.
"Many people can come up to you at the airport … people come up when they have nothing else to do, they say very nice things to you, and people in Hollywood come up and say, 'You’re great,' but the only way you know they mean it is if they give you a job."
While accepting her Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Coolidge gave the loveliest speech.
She started off by saying about the award itself (as in, the object), "I can put this down, right? I don’t work out, you know what I mean—I can’t hold it that long."
She also made people laugh when she said to the White Lotus' creator, "Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me!"
Though people found Coolidge's speech hilarious, she explained to Page Six that she was just being herself, and wasn't trying to be funny at all.
"I was surprised at how I spilled my guts!" she said. "I was standing in front of that crowd and I forgot where I was. I was saying a lot of my feelings. I wasn’t trying to be funny—I was being serious."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her New Daughter With John Legend
Melting.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Denied She's Dating Drew Taggart in Since-Deleted Post
She implied they're just friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Just Revealed Her Workout Routine Involves Trampolining With Her Kids
I love this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Watch Selena Gomez Glam Up for the SAG Awards: "Look at Her Now"
OMG, stunning.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya Looked So Fun in a Vintage Stripy Dress at the 'Euphoria' Season 2 Premiere
This is super cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
50 Celebrities on Their Very First Red Carpet
Brace yourself for some A-list blasts from the past.
By Charlotte Chilton
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Won Best Dressed at the Grammys
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrived arm in arm to the 2020 Grammys, Teigen in a tangerine, navel-grazing gown.
By Marina Liao
-
Lizzo Has a Britney Spears Moment at the 2020 Grammys
Lizzo arrives to the Grammys in a white Versace dress, bringing to mind Britney Spears' 2000 gown.
By Erica Gonzales
-
Charlize Theron Wore a Tiffany Necklace in Her Hair to the SAG Awards
Charlize Theron attended the 2020 SAG Awards. She wore a Tiffany & Co. necklace in her hair to hide her roots because she didn't have time to dye her hair.
By Marina Liao
-
Everyone's Losing Their Minds Over Gwyneth Paltrow's Naked Dress
"I guess you just have to be rich & famous to understand?"
By Carrie Goldberg
-
Billy Porter's Feather Train Is the Wedding Look of My Dreams
Should I get married again?
By Sally Holmes