Jennifer Coolidge Candidly Shared How Her Love Life Contributed to Her "Insecurity"

Jennifer Coolidge has been busy stealing hearts with her talent, humor, and earnestness these past few weeks, but she has admitted she doesn't love herself as much as others very obviously do.

Speaking to Page Six on the Golden Globes red carpet—after winning an award and receiving a standing ovation after her speech, no less—Coolidge explained that she often feels insecure about her career.

"I’ve been around forever, since I was 30—that’s a long time," she said. "But when I go to a party with my other actor friends, I don’t know any of the people. I live a secluded life in New Orleans and I only know the people I meet on the job and my friends from The Groundlings."

The interviewer then asked the actress why she doesn't believe in herself like her fans do and she heartbreakingly answered, "Oh, I don’t know. I mean, my dating life, I’ve never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven’t found the love of my life."

She continued, "I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great.

"Many people can come up to you at the airport … people come up when they have nothing else to do, they say very nice things to you, and people in Hollywood come up and say, 'You’re great,' but the only way you know they mean it is if they give you a job."

(Image credit: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

While accepting her Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Coolidge gave the loveliest speech.

She started off by saying about the award itself (as in, the object), "I can put this down, right? I don’t work out, you know what I mean—I can’t hold it that long."

She also made people laugh when she said to the White Lotus' creator, "Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me!"

Though people found Coolidge's speech hilarious, she explained to Page Six that she was just being herself, and wasn't trying to be funny at all.

"I was surprised at how I spilled my guts!" she said. "I was standing in front of that crowd and I forgot where I was. I was saying a lot of my feelings. I wasn’t trying to be funny—I was being serious."