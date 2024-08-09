Jennie Garth Gets Real About How Menopause Is Affecting Her Fitness
She's trying to give herself some grace.
Jennie Garth has bravely shared how menopause is affecting her fitness.
"i’m going to be real honest with you," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress wrote on Instagram this week alongside a video of herself at the gym, lifting weights and using machines with her trainer.
"i’ve been struggling with working out recently," Garth continued. "my travel and work schedule, my body pain , not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally.
"here’s the deal… i stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. i know i’ll always feel better from doing it. but recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times. i forget that there’s so much happening inside me, causing so many changes, that of course i’m not always gonna feel or be able to perform how i’d like to (or expect to)."
A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth)
A photo posted by on
The actress went on to share how she's coping with this disconnect between what she wants to do and what her body is capable of.
"i have to remind myself to give myself some grace!" she wrote. "i’m doing the best i can & that makes me feel a little better.
She then asked her followers for their best tips for staying motivated when they don't feel a hundred percent and ended by acknowledging her trainer. She concluded, "thank you, as always, @jasonalivefitness for always pushing me just enough & for your patience & understating of my beautiful, hard working body."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Garth's comment section was flooded with people who totally empathized with what she was going through, and who shared how they keep going through it all.
Oh and also? The actress chose Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" as the soundtrack to her post. Perfection.
A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth)
A photo posted by on
Garth has had a really difficult time recently, since her former costar Shannen Doherty tragically died amid her years-long cancer battle last month. Speaking on the Today Show in late July, the actress said, "It’s still really fresh, [I’m] still processing the grief" (via Us Weekly).
Other 90210 alums also paid moving tributes to Doherty after her death, including Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, and Jason Priestley.
A post shared by jason_priestley (@jason_priestley)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Snoop Dogg Gave Simone Biles' Dad a Chain for His 75th Birthday
New side quest: complete.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Every It Girl at Copenhagen Fashion Week Endorses This Hair Trend
The secret is a scrunchie the size of your face.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
'Love Is Blind: UK' Is Worthing For the Dramatic Love Triangle Between Nicole, Benaiah, and Sam Alone
Here's what to know about the stand-out coupling on the new, hit reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kate Middleton Confirms She Will Attend Trooping the Colour in a Heartfelt Update on Her Cancer Treatment
"I am making good progress."
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
What Christie Brinkley Eats in a Day to Make 63 Look Like 23
You've got to try her wake-up drink.
By Rheanna O'Neil Bellomo Published
-
Sweatin' with the Real-Life Richard Simmons
One longtime fan gets the chance to dance it out with the legendary workout guru in all his spandex glory.
By Kate Schweitzer Published
-
Gabrielle Bernstein's Marie Claire Meditation
New York City-based spiritual guru Gabrielle Bernstein gives us meditation tips.
By Jessica Flint Published