Jennie Garth Gets Real About How Menopause Is Affecting Her Fitness

Jennie Garth has bravely shared how menopause is affecting her fitness.

"i’m going to be real honest with you," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress wrote on Instagram this week alongside a video of herself at the gym, lifting weights and using machines with her trainer.

"i’ve been struggling with working out recently," Garth continued. "my travel and work schedule, my body pain , not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally.

"here’s the deal… i stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. i know i’ll always feel better from doing it. but recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times. i forget that there’s so much happening inside me, causing so many changes, that of course i’m not always gonna feel or be able to perform how i’d like to (or expect to)."

A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) A photo posted by on

The actress went on to share how she's coping with this disconnect between what she wants to do and what her body is capable of.

"i have to remind myself to give myself some grace!" she wrote. "i’m doing the best i can & that makes me feel a little better.

She then asked her followers for their best tips for staying motivated when they don't feel a hundred percent and ended by acknowledging her trainer. She concluded, "thank you, as always, @jasonalivefitness for always pushing me just enough & for your patience & understating of my beautiful, hard working body."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Garth's comment section was flooded with people who totally empathized with what she was going through, and who shared how they keep going through it all.

Oh and also? The actress chose Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" as the soundtrack to her post. Perfection.

A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) A photo posted by on

Garth has had a really difficult time recently, since her former costar Shannen Doherty tragically died amid her years-long cancer battle last month. Speaking on the Today Show in late July, the actress said, "It’s still really fresh, [I’m] still processing the grief" (via Us Weekly).

Other 90210 alums also paid moving tributes to Doherty after her death, including Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, and Jason Priestley.