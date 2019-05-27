37 Co-stars Who Didn't Get Along in Real Life

Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey

Despite having ample opportunity (and good plot reasons) to have met in Westeros, Flynn and Headey's Game of Thrones characters, Bronn and Cersei, have conspicuously never shared the screen. Why? Sources have said that the former real-life couple aren't on speaking terms and refuse to work together.

"Jerome and Lena aren't on speaking terms any more and they are never in the same room at the same time," a source told The Telegraph in 2014. "It's a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs."