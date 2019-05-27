37 Co-stars Who Didn't Get Along in Real Life

No one likes EVERYONE they work with.
Oftentimes, co-stars describe each other as a kind of second family. Some of them even end up falling in love. But other times, their relationships are actually quite rocky when the cameras stop rolling. Here are some co-stars who famously (infamously?) didn't get along behind the scenes.
Despite having ample opportunity (and good plot reasons) to have met in Westeros, Flynn and Headey's Game of Thrones characters, Bronn and Cersei, have conspicuously never shared the screen. Why? Sources have said that the former real-life couple aren't on speaking terms and refuse to work together.
"Jerome and Lena aren't on speaking terms any more and they are never in the same room at the same time," a source told The Telegraph in 2014. "It's a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs."
Though rumors that the actors outright hated each other behind the scenes don't seem to be true (thankfully), Luke and Lorelai's onscreen chemistry didn't translate to an awesome relationship off-camera.
"It's fine," Graham explained to TV Guide when asked about her relationship with Patterson. "I think these characters have great chemistry and that does mirror our chemistry as people. We're not intimates."
When the reporter asked if they were "best friends," she gave a quick and definitive "no" as her answer.
While filming 1996's iconic Romeo+Juliet, romantic leads Danes and DiCaprio reportedly didn't get along on set. According to reports, DiCaprio's habit of pranking the cast and crew annoyed Danes, and he thought she was too "uptight."
The vibe between Roberts and Nolte was so bad that their onscreen romance in I Love Trouble was a hard sell—the chemistry just wasn't there. A 1994 story in the Los Angeles Times explored the friction between the actors on set. "Roberts reportedly wasn't thrilled with Nolte's machismo, so she would deride and insult her co-star," said the publication. "Some on the set claim that he became so annoyed with her attitude that he would do things to agitate her even more. The discord was so intense, the sources say, the two played more to stand-ins than to each other."
Crawford and Davis' feud on the set of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? was so infamous that it was the subject of the first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series Feud. The drama between the Hollywood legends was said to have started when Crawford married Franchot Tone, who just happened to be the love of Davis' life. "I have never forgiven her for that, and never will," Davis once said of Crawford in an interview years later.
Rumors swirled that the two Sex and the City actresses weren't great friends in real life, with claims that Cattrall had become upset when she learned that Parker earned more than her co-stars. In November 2009, Parker publicly denied the feud, however, telling Elle, "I don't think anybody wants to believe that I love Kim. I adore her. I wouldn't have done the movie without her."
Years later, talk of a third SATC movie being in the works were shut down when rumors about Catrall being a diva started circulating; Hollywood gossip insinuated that the film wouldn't happen because she was holding up negotiations with her demands. Catrall took personal offense to the rumors and fired back by throwing some shade SJP's way. "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”
The actresses starred together on the '90s hit Beverly Hills: 90210, but Doherty left the show after Season 4, reportedly due to problems getting along with her castmates. In a 2014 interview with E! Online, Garth opened up about her own feud with Doherty.
"We were locked in this sound stage for 14–16 hours every day. There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other's eyes out," she explained.
Doherty faced co-star drama again on the set of her WB series, Charmed. After several reports of behind-the-scenes drama with Alyssa Milano, Doherty left the series after Season 3.
"There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," Doherty explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her departure from the series. "I'm 30 years old and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore."
The co-stars have since made amends, however. In 2017, Milano told E! that they were in regular contact. "Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via [direct messenger] and I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago," she said. "She was on vacation and we decided that we're going to get together. That date has not been set yet."
In her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, Rivera addressed her long-rumored feud with Glee co-star Lea Michele.
"One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery, and that about sums us up," Rivera wrote. "We are both strong willed and competitive—not just with each other but with everyone—and that's not a good mixture."
One of the best parts of the TLC makeover show What Not to Wear was the natural chemistry between fashion gurus London and Kelly, but as it turns out, their friendship wasn't as rock steady as it appeared. When Kelly released his memoir I Hate Everyone, Except You in 2017, he hinted that there was some serious tension between the co-stars.
London didn't take kindly to the book and ended up blocking Kelly on social media. "I can’t stop people from the way they behave. I can’t stop them from being angry with me, hurtful to me, or indifferent to me," the fashionista later wrote on Instagram. "I can block ex-friends and ex-lovers, people I feel wronged by, but to what end? For the most part, these people aren’t even looking at my accounts in the first place and even if they were, why would being able to see this highlight reel of my life matter in the slightest?”
The pop superstars infamously butted heads when they served as judges together on American Idol.
"Mariah has been saying little things to jab at Nicki from day one of shooting," a source told People of the feud. "Mariah doesn't think Nicki can sing and doesn't think she should be judging folks. Nicki has been taking all of the jabs, but on this particular day she lost it."
We first met Tisdale and Grabeel in the 2006 Disney musical phenomenon High School Musical, where they starred as fame-hungry twins Sharpay and Ryan Evans. While the two may have seemed as thick as thieves, the actors weren't actually friends while they were filming the HSM franchise.
Tisdale spilled the tea on their relationship when they reunited in 2017 on her YouTube channel. "We were not close. We were not good friends—let's be honest. It's been 10 years, so we can talk about it." she laughingly admitted. "We hated each other. Like, I'm not kidding."
"We didn't get off on the best foot," Grabeel chimed in.
Gosling and McAdams had red-hot chemistry in 2004's The Notebook and it eventually translated into a real-life romance. But, at the beginning of filming, the co-stars couldn't stand one another. At one point, things got so bad that Gosling asked the director if they could bring in another actress for him to read against for his scenes.
"Maybe I'm not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not," director Nick Cassavetes explained. "And Ryan came to me, and there's 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, 'Nick come here.' And he's doing a scene with Rachel and he says, 'Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?' I said, 'What?' He says, 'I can't. I can't do it with her. I'm just not getting anything from this.'"
In the case of One Tree Hill co-stars Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush, love came first and then came the on-set awkwardness. The co-stars married in April 2005 and separated just a few months later, in September 2005. They both continued as series regulars through 2009. Awkward.
Of all of the guest appearances on ABC's smash sitcom Ugly Betty, Lohan's run on the show might have been the most tumultuous. The actresses reportedly didn't get along, with a source saying that "America couldn't handle Lindsay stealing her thunder." There were even rumors that Ferrera lobbied to have Lohan's arc cut short.
Dirty Dancing is one of the most iconic romantic films of all time, but its leads didn't exactly love each other behind the scenes. Swayze even eventually admitted in his memoir that he became impatient with Grey, who he felt goofed off and wasted time on set.
"We did have a few moments of friction when we were tired or after a long day of shooting," Swayze said. "She seemed particularly emotional, sometimes bursting into tears if someone criticized her. Other times, she slipped into silly moods, forcing us to do scenes over and over again when she'd start laughing."
Fans shippped Mulder and Scully for years, but the stars didn't always get along in real life.
"Familiarity breeds contempt," Dochovny once explained. "We used to argue about nothing. We couldn't stand the sight of each other."
Heigl hasn't headlined many major films or television shows since her departure from Grey's Anatomy, and many suspect that it's due to a falling out with Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes. When Heigl earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Izzy Stevens in 2008, the actress actually opted out because she wasn't given enough quality material to even be considered for an Emmy. "I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials." Heigl explained in a statement that year.
Rhimes kept it professional, but the damage was already done. Even when Heigl publicly expressed a desire to revisit her role on the show, the showrunner coolly declined. In a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes threw some serious shade. "There are no Heigls in this situation," she said of the Scandal cast. "I don't put up with bullshit or nasty people. I don't have time for it."
Heigl wasn't the only Grey's star involved in beef. Many of her cast mates also were dealing with their own in-house feuds. Most famously, Isaiah Washington was fired from the ABC medical drama after it was revealed that he used a homophobic slur towards T.R. Knight during an intense argument with Patrick Dempsey. Washington issued several public apologies following the incident but was only able to return to the show for a guest appearance years later, much to the ire of some of the cast and fans.
In 2015, creator Shonda Rhimes confessed to killing off characters on her show because she didn't like them, and fans immediately began speculating that she was referring to Dempsey. Known for being somewhat of a diva, it's likely that his character Derek Shepherd was written off the show because he didn't get along well with the showrunner.
Sorry, Gossip Girl fans—your favorite Upper East Siders aren't really as close as you thought they were. Lively and Meester reportedly had a strained relationship behind the scenes, which sources attributed to long working days on set. One Gossip Girl source spelled out the actresses' issues with each other plainly: "Leighton thinks Blake is an egomaniac who views her time on the TV set as slumming. And Blake feels stifled. She’s just ignoring her co-star because she knows bigger things are in store."
In response to the drama, Lively's publicist didn't even really try to spin the rumors. "Blake and Leighton have never been best friends, and never professed to be,” the statement clarified. "Blake goes to work, does her job, and goes home."
The high-profile actors reportedly didn't hit it off on the set of their 2010 film, The Tourist.
"Their chemistry was supposed to fly off the charts, but in private, they're not getting along. She was disappointed that he didn't get in better shape for the role and that he didn't want to cut his hair. Johnny retreats to his own trailer until he's called out again. He think she's really full of herself," sources said.
Diehard Trekkies were obsessed with the camaraderie on the USS Enterprise, but as it turns out, not everyone aboard the starship was on good terms. Shatner and Takei, most notably, spent much of their tenure on Star Trek giving each other the cold shoulder, and the bad blood only grew over time. In his 1994 autobiography, To the Stars, Takei claimed that Shatner was self-centered and egotistical; he also appeared on many television shows to roast his former castmate.
Shatner didn't pull any punches either. In an interview, the actor behind Captain Kirk went in on his co-star. "There’s such a sickness there, it’s so painfully obvious that there’s a psychosis there," he said. "There must be something else inside George that is festering, and it makes him so unhappy that he takes it out on me, in effect a total stranger."
The actors' differing work styles reportedly caused tension on the set of their holiday movie, Four Christmases. Sources said Witherspoon wanted to rehearse extensively while Vaughn preferred a more improvisational approach.
"Vince rolls onto set in the morning looking like he just came in from a night out, while Reese will arrive early looking camera-ready," reported the Daily News. "Then Reese tries to force Vince into blocking out each scene and running through their lines as Vince tries to convince her that he's an ad-libber and wants to play around and see where the scene goes."
Though it was ultimately revealed that much of the MTV reality show was scripted, Conrad and Montag's relationship on The Hills did actually come to an end. The former friends and co-stars started beefing when Montag's husband Spencer Pratt spread a rumor about Conrad making a sex tap with her boyfriend. To this day, their relationship has been icy, despite efforts from Montag to make amends.
"Lauren just holds grudges a little bit," Montag said on a 2018 episode of the #NoFilter podcast with Zack Peter. "I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us. We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, 'Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,' type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would ever be ready for that."
Smith and his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert had an infamously strained working relationship, which ultimately led to her character being recast in Season 4. Hubert has said she would never reprise the role for a reunion show, claiming that the Hollywood icon is an "egomaniac."
Smith maintains that he never purposely offended her. In 1993, he offered an Atlanta radio station some insight into the bad blood between them. "[Hubert] said once, 'I've been in the business for 10 years and this snotty-nosed punk comes along and gets a show.' No matter what, to her I'm just the Anti-Christ."
When Johnson joined the Fast and Furious franchise 2011, fans across the world rejoiced. However, as the former wrestler-turned-action-star's success mounted, so did tensions between him and his castmates, particularly Gibson. Gibson, who had been part of franchise since its inception, took special offense to the news that Johnson had been selected to star in his own spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw. He took his complaints to the internet, blasting his co-star for putting himself before the Fast and Furious family. "If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter," the singer wrote out on Instagram. "I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about."
Johnson was unbothered. In an appearance on the BravoTV show Watch What Happens Live, he addressed the situation for the first and last time. "I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media...We haven't talked, and I don't see where we would, and, to me, there's no need to have a conversation."
Apparently those barbs Dorothy spat at Rose on Golden Girls weren't just acting. In 2011, White admitted that Arthur didn't care for her behind the scenes.
"Bea had a reserve. She was not that fond of me," she said. "She found me a pain in the neck sometimes. It was my positive attitude—and that made Bea mad sometimes. Sometimes if I was happy, she'd be furious!"
When their Nickelodeon show, Victorious, was cancelled, Grande took to social media to subtly point blame at her former co-star.
"Sweetheart, the only reason Victorious ended is because 1 girl didn't want to do it," Grande wrote. "She chose to do a solo tour instead of a cast tour. If we had done a cast tour Nickelodeon would have ordered another season of Victorious while Sam and Cat filmed simultaneously but she chose otherwise. I'm sick of this bs."
Teri Hatcher reportedly didn't get along with her Desperate Housewives co-stars (Eva Longoria called her a "loner"), but things were especially tense with Cross. Longoria said that she and "Marcia [Cross] and Felicity [Huffman] were a lot closer because we are just girlie girls who like to be in each other's company. Teri didn't."
Mad Max: Fury Road was an intense movie, and much of the tension in the film could be accredited to more than just acting. Apparently, things weren't exactly copacetic between the leads on set. Director George Miller spoke to their contentious relationship in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I'm not saying that they were seething right through, but the trajectory of the characters can't help but seep into the work. When they first meet each other, they're trying to kill each other. As the two characters come together out of necessity and rather reluctantly, they have to find a degree of trust."
Though they weren't the best of friends while filming, the two esteemed actors did manage to maintain a level of respect for each other. Hardy gifted Theron with a personalized self-portrait, complete with a note that read "You are an absolute nightmare, BUT you are also f--king awesome. I’ll kind of miss you. Love, Tommy."