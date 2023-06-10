Jennifer Aniston Reveals the One Compliment She “Can’t Stand”

A backhanded compliment if there ever was one: Jennifer Aniston is opening up in a new interview with British Vogue about the “compliment” that she can’t stand. The phrase “You look great for your age” apparently “drives me bananas,” Aniston said. “I can’t stand it.”

She continued “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age'…I don’t even understand what it means,” she said. “I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better.”

Instead, the actress said, the compliment should be changed to “You look great—period.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the publication asks Aniston about the “buzzy wellness discussion about ‘longevity,’” to which Aniston responded “My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side—I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive.”

The interview also speaks of Aniston’s partnership with Pvolve, a workout that Aniston said is “onto something,” she said. “I think it’s just taking the pressure off of ourselves and really knowing that whatever you did that day is enough, and don’t be your own worst critic.”

Of the workout, she said “it’s just good on my body; it’s good to my body. And I feel like I’ve done something really good for myself.”

Aniston said her attitude towards fitness has “absolutely evolved over the years” and that “I had to retrain my brain,” she said. Workouts have also become more elegant: “It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding,” Aniston said. “You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise you weren’t getting a workout. Not only do you stress your body, you burn out—who wants to do that at all?”