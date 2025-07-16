Coming home from vacation brings its own sort of culture shock. Between the endless laundry and a pool-less schedule, you reserve the right to wallow in your own post-getaway pity. Margot Robbie, however, made the most of her return to grayer skies in a quintessential London girl look.

After weeks in Madrid and Ibiza, the Barbie star wasted no time entering London's street style scene. Just five days after her last sandal-clad outing in Ibiza, she traded resortwear for jeans and a tank top—a trusty combo that stands the test of time, and travel. Instead of Dakota Johnson's racerback silhouette, Robbie chose a U-neck black tank with thin straps.

She tucked the ribbed staple into mid-rise jeans: the season's most popular style, co-signed by Johnson, Dua Lipa, and Anne Hathaway (to name a few stars). From there, her Alaïa mesh ballet flats brought a smidge of her Ibiza looks back to London. ICYMI, while abroad, she wore the cult-collected shoes nonstop—similar to Johnson in Rome.

Margot Robbie looked every bit a London It girl in jeans, a tank top, and ballet flats. (Image credit: Splash News by Shutterstock)

On the Spanish island, Robbie went from one raffia bag to the next, most notably, a $790 circle tote from Jacquemus. In London, on the other hand, she carried one of her many black leather bags: the fashion girl-beloved Gig Bag from Phoebe Philo.

The former Chloé and Celine creative director first released the $3,360 tote in Oct. 2023, but it appears to be Robbie's newest purchase. Jennifer Lawrence frequently carries the same purse, complete with a trio of spacious compartments, leather ties on each side, and silver hardware.

Phoebe Philo Gig Bag | Black Leather With Silver $3,600 at us.phoebephilo.com

When she's not promoting a project, you'll usually catch Robbie in a version of her latest look. The only criteria? Jeans and flats. The Oscar nominee's wide-leg Bottega Venetas get the most bang for her buck. She prefers the pricey, denim-printed bottoms, which retail for upwards of $7,000. Recently, she made room in her closet for the brand's Straight-Leg Cargo Jeans—a slightly more affordable pick at $900.

On the dark-wash front, she's been spotted in The Row's Montes Straight-Leg Jeans, which look chic alongside ballet flat mules from Manolo Blahnik.

Feeling courageous? To give jeans a go this summer (without risking heat stroke), pair them with airy attire à la Robbie's tank top and sheer flats. It's a failsafe combination no matter which zip code you're in.

