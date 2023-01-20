Jennifer Coolidge Just Recited 'Jenny From the Block' on TikTok, and Jennifer Lopez Made a Cameo

This is a season of firsts for Jennifer Coolidge.

After winning her first Golden Globe for her role as Tanya in The White Lotus, Coolidge decided it was high time to make her TikTok debut, so she got right to it.

The actress filmed herself while wearing what looks like fancy-event-ready makeup, with her hair down and lightly curled, and a dress or top with her signature black sweetheart neckline and long sleeves.

She started off by saying, "Hi. This is my first TikTok, and I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think... I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like."

She then looked straight at the camera and started dramatically enunciating, "Don't be fooled / by the rocks that I got / I'm still Jenny / Jenny / Jenny from the block."

It's amazing, and Jennifer Lopez agrees. At this point Coolidge panned to reveal Lopez sitting next to her wearing a baby pink top or dress. J.Lo said to J.Cool, "I like that. I really, really like that."

If you're wondering why these two Jens—pardon, Jennys—were hanging out, it's not just that everyone in Hollywood knows everyone else in Hollywood. It's also that they are both starring in upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, which premiered in Los Angeles on Jan. 18.

Coolidge just recently had a hilarious indirect interaction with yet another famous Jen, Jennifer Garner. After the White Lotus actress said on a red carpet that she would love to play a dolphin, Garner took it upon herself to inform her that these roles do in fact exist. She knows because she played one in the late '90s TV show Fantasy Island. More on that here, if you're confused.

Just waiting on Lawrence, Aniston and Hudson now, I guess. Your move, ladies.