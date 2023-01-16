Jennifer Coolidge is winning awards season literally and figuratively, and it's honestly one of the loveliest things to witness.

The actress, who is 61, is only now getting recognition for her incredible work, despite having starred in such iconic movies as A Cinderella Story, Legally Blonde, and Promising Young Woman.

For her role as Tanya in hit show White Lotus, the actress has already swept up a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe, and she has just won an incredibly deserved Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

"I feel so alive, you know?" Coolidge told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "You go through your life, and you sort of just assume—you're used to going a certain way and you just take on whatever that baggage is that it's never going to change."

She added, "[Show creator] Mike White sort of changed it all. HBO changed it all. Just, my life was changed overnight, and I could not be more grateful. ... The surprise of a lifetime."

Asked if she could ever imagine herself sweeping awards season, Coolidge said, "Nooo! No, I'm usually like—I have a big thing of popcorn and I'm watching! No, this is so nice, and look, I'm not saying it all has to be about winning awards for happiness, whatever, but to get another shot, and get to play a role like Tanya in White Lotus, I could never have ever foreseen that moment."

Coolidge stole the show at the Golden Globes last week, with her effortlessly hilarious and heartfelt acceptance speech.

Here's to much, much more Jennifer Coolidge content this awards season and beyond.