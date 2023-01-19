Jennifer Garner Responded to Jennifer Coolidge Wanting to Play a Dolphin, And Nobody Can Stop Laughing

Never mind Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, Jennifer Coolidge is definitely up for the award of best celebrity ever.

On the Golden Globes red carpet, the White Lotus star was asked what her absolute dream role would be, and she answered completely out of left field (but as far as I can tell, completely seriously), "I've always wanted to play a dolphin."

The interviewer, taken aback, answered, "Like Flipper?!" to which Coolidge just replied, "Yeah."

Another famous Jennifer, Garner, saw this clip and had an important message for Coolidge.

The 13 Going on 30 actress stitched a clip from Coolidge's Flipper interview with a clip from the late '90s TV series Fantasy Island, in which she—incredibly—plays an actual dolphin.

On the video she posted to Instagram, Garner wrote, "You're in luck, Ms. Coolidge. These roles exist! Perhaps you remember me as 'Sally the Dolphin' in the 1998 Fantasy Island reboot…"

Fantasy Island looks completely unhinged, BTW. In it, Garner's character changes from a real-life dolphin into a woman wearing a silver one-piece swimsuit. Upon seeing this transformation, a man she was courting walks away from her shouting, "You're a dolphin!!!!"

I mean, WHAT?

Taking to the comments, people were appropriately appreciative of this historical moment in pop culture.

Someone wrote, "I literally cannot quit laughing. I watched this twice. This completes me."

Someone else said, "Silver one piece = dolphin body"

"OMG that' a winner right there Jen G," wrote another blue-ticked friend of Garner's.

Even more amazingly, Kristin Davis chimed in, "Jen not only do I remember you so brilliantly playing that dolphin, I remember sitting in the waiting room with you for that audition !"

Also, filmmaker Olivia Wilde is apparently on board with casting Coolidge as a dolphin, so.......