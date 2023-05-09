Jennifer Garner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Latest Cover Shoot

It’s Jennifer Garner like we’ve never seen her before—taking hair risks (the blonde bob!), fashion risks, and candidly opening up in the most recent cover story of Allure. The star—whose most recent turn was in Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me—opened up about motherhood, telling the outlet “Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be. I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom.”
Garner shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, who apparently don’t like watching her movies: “They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom,” she says. “They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing.”
Speaking of, Garner says—“I really love my solo life.” She’s busy working and being a mother, reflecting on giving birth to Violet in 2005 “I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought—I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”
Garner, who admits “I’m not good at being fake,” also says that she takes being a celebrity hard at times, saying “I learned a while ago that I’m way too sensitive to what is written about me, my family. The only things I have on my phone are The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal. I can’t even have CNN. I used to love the Huffington Post, but anything that has a celebrity section”—and she shook her head, as if to say that’s not for her.
