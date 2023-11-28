Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up to Kylie Jenner That She Hasn’t Had Plastic Surgery—She Just Has a Really Talented Makeup Artist

Jennifer Lawrence got candid about plastic surgery rumors she has been embroiled in as of late, opening up to none other than Kylie Jenner in Interview Magazine about the chatter—which she is well aware of.
The two women discussed the magic of makeup, and Lawrence credits the work of her current makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, as the reason she looks so good—and not because she went under the knife. Vanngo’s work is so top notch, Entertainment Tonight reports, that “it’s leading people to believe she’s had a little work done.”
The outlet reports that tongues particularly started wagging in October, when Lawrence stepped out for the Dior Fashion Show. “Some suggested that she had a nose job, while others noted that she is simply getting older and had a child,” Entertainment Tonight writes.
Lawrence told Jenner that she thinks “it’s incredible what makeup can do, because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery. I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’”
Jenner herself literally created an entire makeup line to give off the illusion of having fuller lips, and she assured Lawrence it didn’t look like she’d had any work done. “Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery,” Lawrence quipped. “No, I’ve been seeing the pictures,” Jenner responded. “It doesn’t look like that.”
Jenner disclosed “I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me,” she said. “I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’”
Lawrence commiserated “I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller.’ Thank you for bringing it up.”
