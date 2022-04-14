Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Looked at a $165 Million Mansion After Their $55 Million Home Fell Through
So sad :(
Money is immaterial, right? I mean, like, what's a measly 100 million extra, when you're looking for a home with the love of your life? Exactly, it's nothing, people. Let's get real, please.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, newly engaged, had put an offer in for a $55 million home in Bel-Air, but this (embarrassingly cheap) deal sadly fell through.
Soon bouncing back, the pair went to visit a home worth three times that, a $165 million mansion in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills, according to the Daily Mail. This house was built by Aaron and Candy Spelling, so Bennifer know it's fit for a couple of stars.
The mansion, nicknamed "The Manor," features 14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms, 100 garage spaces???, 4.6 acres of land, a pool, a hot tub, a movie theater, a tennis court and a hair salon. What, no sauna? That's so cute. It's like The Simple Life all over again... which is appropriate, considering Lopez and Affleck are playing out one of our fave early 2000s celeb headlines for the second time with their recent engagement (re-engagement? Is that a word?).
J. Lo confirmed their happy news over the weekend, and shared some intimate details about how the proposal went down via her newsletter On the JLo this week. She commented on her green diamond ring: "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be." Said ring apparently cost something like $3 million (A BARGAIN).
"The diamond on Jennifer’s ring is incredibly rare," Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamond and Thrills, tells Marie Claire. "It looks like it’s a cushion cut 8.5ct green diamond that is flanked with white trapezoid diamonds. Amongst fancy colored diamonds, natural colored green stones with saturated hues are some of the most sought after stones in the world. Given its exclusivity, it could cost up to $3million."
Anyway, circling back to their property search, the lovebirds visited other houses, too, so we don't know which neighborhood they'll plant their flag in yet. Wishing them a happy marriage in whichever modest home they choose!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
