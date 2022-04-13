Jennifer Lopez Opened Up About Ben Affleck's Bubble Bath Proposal
Unless this is your first time reading a celebrity news item, like, in your life, I'm going to go ahead and assume you know that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Bennifer, for the initiated) are engaged for the second time.
Well, Lopez has now kindly shared the story of how it all happened via her newsletter "On The JLo" (a very clever play on "on the down-low," stylized to look like a New York subway line (the star famously hails from the Bronx)).
In the email, she wrote, "Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?
"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that’s a YES.
"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."
Referring to the green diamond she received from her fiancé, she concluded, "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be."
She included a video, too. Once you clicked through, you could see Lopez herself telling the story to the camera.
"I told you I had a special, very personal story to tell that I want you to hear, um..." she started in a murmur. She then yelled out, exhilarated, "I'm engaged!!!" while holding up her ring to the camera.
It then became clear that Affleck was either filming or just in the room with her behind the camera when she whispered, "I love you." He whispered back, "I love you too."
Then Lopez said "yay!" and started humming "Chapel of Love" by The Dixie Cups.
A love story for the ages.
