While most dream of owning one single Hermès Birkin, Jennifer Lopez's collection is so well-socked, the five-figure handbags have to compete for her attention.

Typically, a neutral-hued croc design wins out—either her beloved $80,000 ivory croc skin style or her ultra-rare Himalayan bag or her caramel-colored Birkin. But this week, the pop star dusted off one of her most neglected styles and made it the star of her outfit.

On May 20, Lopez posted a video montage of her most recent looks: a blush featured look, a sculptural white dress, a webbed black gown, and a cheetah print skirt set. The spotted co-ord was a Valentino design, comprised of an A-line midi skirt and fur-trimmed car coat. In total, the two-piece rings in at a whopping $11,300 at retail ($4,400 and $6,900, respectively).

Jennifer Lopez wore a cheetah print skirt set with her mint green croc skin Birkin bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Lopez embraced extravagance, styling the statement set with even more high-end pieces. She added a green $2,500 chiffon blouse from the same brand and a minty Birkin bag to match.

The purse is yet another rare gem from the Lopez library, which features a luxurious crocodile skin outer and a unique pale green colorway. Though it doesn't get quite as much air time has her other styles, the bag is easily one of her most stunning.

Lopez also chose a rarely-utilized shoe style for her outfit's final addition. She wore a pair of ankle-strap, platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti in taupe suede. Their 2010s-era silhouette only furthered the round-toe shoe agenda that Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner have been pushing as of late. While undoubtedly divisive, J.Lo—and her croc skin Birkin—make them look so good.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors