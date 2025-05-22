Jennifer Lopez Dusts off Her Least-Used Birkin Bag, Adding a Dose of Mint Green to Her $11,300 Cheetah Print 'Fit

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at a birthday celebration for John Kander on May 19, 2025 in New York City.
While most dream of owning one single Hermès Birkin, Jennifer Lopez's collection is so well-socked, the five-figure handbags have to compete for her attention.

Typically, a neutral-hued croc design wins out—either her beloved $80,000 ivory croc skin style or her ultra-rare Himalayan bag or her caramel-colored Birkin. But this week, the pop star dusted off one of her most neglected styles and made it the star of her outfit.

On May 20, Lopez posted a video montage of her most recent looks: a blush featured look, a sculptural white dress, a webbed black gown, and a cheetah print skirt set. The spotted co-ord was a Valentino design, comprised of an A-line midi skirt and fur-trimmed car coat. In total, the two-piece rings in at a whopping $11,300 at retail ($4,400 and $6,900, respectively).

jennifer lopez wears a cheetah print skirt set with her mint green croc skin birkin bag

Jennifer Lopez wore a cheetah print skirt set with her mint green croc skin Birkin bag.

Lopez embraced extravagance, styling the statement set with even more high-end pieces. She added a green $2,500 chiffon blouse from the same brand and a minty Birkin bag to match.

The purse is yet another rare gem from the Lopez library, which features a luxurious crocodile skin outer and a unique pale green colorway. Though it doesn't get quite as much air time has her other styles, the bag is easily one of her most stunning.

Lopez also chose a rarely-utilized shoe style for her outfit's final addition. She wore a pair of ankle-strap, platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti in taupe suede. Their 2010s-era silhouette only furthered the round-toe shoe agenda that Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner have been pushing as of late. While undoubtedly divisive, J.Lo—and her croc skin Birkin—make them look so good.

