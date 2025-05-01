What does a billionaire wear for date night? According Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift, the answer is a Cartier watch lined with diamonds.

On April 30, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went out for a Los Angeles Lakers date night with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. As usual, the two were in perfect coordination, both dressed in black and white streetwear.

Chalamet was outfitted in his typical date night attire: a tweed Chanel bomber jacket and his favorite black-washed jeans. Underneath, he wore a Kobe Bryant T-shirt and a pair of Timberland's Original Yellow Boots. Likewise, Jenner kept it mostly casual—save for the Cartier sparkler on her wrist.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended a Lakers game in matching black and white outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She was outfitted in a one-shoulder white tank with a pair of destroyed leather pants, which were shredded from hem to hip. In the accessory department, Jenner went for snakeskin boots, a glossy croc skin shoulder bag, and, the pièce de résistance, a $54,000 Cartier yellow gold and pavé diamond watch.

Jenner styled hers with a $54,000 Cartier watch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, the extravagant timepiece hails from Cartier's celeb-loved Panthère de Cartier line. This watch is a billionaire staple and has been worn by all of Hollywood's richest—from Rihanna to Swift, who received the same watch from Travis Kelce last Christmas (albeit, with a few fewer diamonds). Hers cost a cool $32,000.

A post shared by Ashley Avignone (@ashavignone) A photo posted by on

Other noteworthy fans of the iconic timepiece include Princess Diana, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Madonna. Chalamet even owns a white gold style of his own. I guess once you have one of these on your wrist, you know you've made it.