Kylie Jenner Samples Taylor Swift's Date Night Aesthetic With a $54,000 Cartier Watch
This timepiece is apparently a billionaire essential.
What does a billionaire wear for date night? According Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift, the answer is a Cartier watch lined with diamonds.
On April 30, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went out for a Los Angeles Lakers date night with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. As usual, the two were in perfect coordination, both dressed in black and white streetwear.
Chalamet was outfitted in his typical date night attire: a tweed Chanel bomber jacket and his favorite black-washed jeans. Underneath, he wore a Kobe Bryant T-shirt and a pair of Timberland's Original Yellow Boots. Likewise, Jenner kept it mostly casual—save for the Cartier sparkler on her wrist.
She was outfitted in a one-shoulder white tank with a pair of destroyed leather pants, which were shredded from hem to hip. In the accessory department, Jenner went for snakeskin boots, a glossy croc skin shoulder bag, and, the pièce de résistance, a $54,000 Cartier yellow gold and pavé diamond watch.
Naturally, the extravagant timepiece hails from Cartier's celeb-loved Panthère de Cartier line. This watch is a billionaire staple and has been worn by all of Hollywood's richest—from Rihanna to Swift, who received the same watch from Travis Kelce last Christmas (albeit, with a few fewer diamonds). Hers cost a cool $32,000.
A post shared by Ashley Avignone (@ashavignone)
A photo posted by on
Other noteworthy fans of the iconic timepiece include Princess Diana, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Madonna. Chalamet even owns a white gold style of his own. I guess once you have one of these on your wrist, you know you've made it.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
I've Tried Hundreds of Lip Products—I Can't Resist These 16 From Nordstrom
They're the perfect little luxuries.
-
Introducing My Top 20 Fashion Finds for Spring
Solomon sneakers, Carhartt Detroit jackets, and so much more.
-
Hailey Bieber Sends a Met Gala Message in Vintage Gucci
The dress's previous owner has a lot to do with the first Monday in May...
-
Florence Pugh's 'Thunderbolts*' Press Tour Looks Are the Most Subtle Take on Method Dressing I've Seen
She's taking the subtle approach to method dressing.
-
Doja Cat Gives a Beloved Celine Bag the Butter Yellow Trend Treatment
Her style is taking a turn toward the demure.
-
Dua Lipa Tiptoes Into the Naked Shoe Trend With Rihanna's Favorite Gucci Mesh Slingback Pumps
And she chose one of Rihanna's favorite pairs to do it.
-
Blake Lively Revives the Peplum Trend With $2,895 Louboutin Heels and a Sequin Chanel Bag
She chose an all-leather look to revive the style.
-
Anne Hathaway Jazzes Up a Canadian Tuxedo With Adidas Sambas and a Metallic J.Crew Barn Jacket
Another thing we have in common? Her Adidas Sambas.
-
Dua Lipa Copy and Pastes a Schiaparelli Runway Naked Dress Look Onto the Red Carpet
She's a fashion girl, through and through.
-
Beyoncé Pledges Allegiance to Two Very Specific Outfits for Opening Night of Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
She changed them up slightly from song to song.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a $7,600 Wicker Bag With $90 Vintage Reebok Sneakers
As only she can.