Jennifer Lopez Styles a Rare Fendi Peekaboo Petite Bag With PVC Mules and a Metallic Skirt

After teasing new music, Jennifer Lopez was photographed leaving Italian restaurant Alba in Los Angeles carrying a very enviable and rare bag. In fact, the Marry Me star's Fendi Peekaboo Petite Bag appeared to be the centerpiece of her outfit, tying every single detail together. A silver draped top and metallic skirt completed the outfit, along with a pair of eye-catching PVC mules.

The superstar—who is styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn—carried a Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Bag, with this particular design seen on the runway in the fashion house's Spring 2024 RTW collection. Made from karung snake leather, which gives the purse its intricate pattern, the bag features gold hardware, and retailed for $5,800.

Although J.Lo's particular Fendi Peekaboo bag isn't available, the same design is available to shop in a number of different colors for $4,800.

Jennifer Lopez carrying her Fendi Peekaboo Petite Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Cappuccino-Colored Selleria Bag $4,800 at FENDI US

In recent months, Lopez has shown some love for transparent perspex mules, wearing a pair with her bubblegum pink latex catsuit at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. While it's unclear where J.Lo sourced the PVC pumps she wore to dinner in Los Angeles, they're extremely similar to Gianvito Rossi's $520 Elle Mules, as well as Femme LA's $199 Azúcar Slipper.

The Maid in Manhattan actress wore a shimmery silver draped top with long sleeves and a metallic wrap skirt, as well as a custom hat by Nick Fouquet. Finally, a personalized nameplate necklace—Carrie Bradshaw's trademark—from Lana Jewelry was the icing on top.

On July 2, Lopez debuted "top-secret" new music for her biggest fans at a listening party, via Us Weekly. One attendee dished about J.Lo's forthcoming music, telling the outlet, "'Wreckage of You' is a pop ballad that she told us she co-wrote and recorded two weeks ago." The fan continued, "She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself."