Kylie Jenner and Her $54,000 Diamond Cartier Watch Just Went Instagram Official
She's truly attached to this timepiece.
No matter where Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go, the unofficial third member of their relationship is always in tow. Yep, I'm talking about Jenner's $54,000 Panthère de Cartier watch.
The costly timepiece is a billionaire date night favorite, with 10-figure fans like Taylor Swift and Rihanna donning them for romantic outings with their respective men (Travis Kelce gifted Swift hers last Christmas). But no couple has embraced the style quite like Jenner and Chalamet.
The two have spent most of their recent date nights sitting front-row at various New York City Knicks games (they've attended four in the past month). And the Panthère has been in attendance for every single one.
The five-figure sparkler is a billionaire's daydream. Made from 18k yellow gold, the timepiece is set with 187 brilliant-cut diamonds on the face and band, adding up to a total of nearly 3.5 carats. Quiet luxury be damned, this beauty positively screams "I've got a 10-figure bank account."
Like any good throuple, I'm beginning to sense a bit of favoritism brewing amongst its members. Though Jenner and Chalamet have been dating for more than a year now, they have yet to make their Instagram debut. Jenner has, however, gone IG-official with her beloved Panthère.
On May 3, Jenner shared several glimpses into her soft-girl life, a side of the star that's rarely seen by the public. Chalamet was nowhere to be seen in the images, but her Cartier watch got a prime spot on the grid.
Jenner styled the timepiece with relatively down-to-earth basics: a white tank top and light-wash jeans. They're a beautiful couple.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Wedges are Back, as Duchess Sophie Proves in Princess Kate-Inspired True-Blue Summer Uniform
It's time to revive those espadrille wedges once again.
-
Glow from Head to Toe With My Beauty Editor-Approved Summer Skincare Routine
I treat the skin on my face and body as one full system.
-
7 Controversial Summer Trends Leading the Pack
I'm obsessed.
-
Kaia Gerber Revamps Her Capsule Wardrobe With On Sneakers and Summer's Freakiest Sunglasses
Ballet flats are gone.
-
Kylie Jenner Packed Knicks-Themed Lingerie for Her Game Night Date With Timothée Chalamet
The date-night pieces are from a fan-favorite brand.
-
Dakota Johnson Swaps Her Favorite Sneakers for the $978 Pumps Loved by Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid
Stilettos might actually be back for good.
-
Rihanna Rebrands the Early-2000s Henley With Cargo Pants and a Camo Dior Saddle Bag
If anyone can pull off this revival, it's Rihanna.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Archival Fashion to the Extreme, in a Nightgown Dress and Bloomers at the Airport
She sees your '90s-era runway pieces and raises you 19th century bloomers.
-
Taylor Swift's Sold-Out Gucci Matching Set Is Perfectly Bejeweled for a Reunion With Selena Gomez
The superstar accessorized her outfit with more than $50,000-worth of jewelry.
-
Kylie Jenner Pairs Her Retro Knicks Jacket With a Rare Bag and Celeb-Beloved $54,000 Watch
Bootcut jeans and vintage Chanel mules completed the perfect date night outfit.
-
Dakota Johnson Just Styled the Effortless Jacket Trend All New Yorkers Are Wearing
She completed her outfit with a sheer bodysuit and more than $130,000-worth of jewelry.