No matter where Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go, the unofficial third member of their relationship is always in tow. Yep, I'm talking about Jenner's $54,000 Panthère de Cartier watch.

The costly timepiece is a billionaire date night favorite, with 10-figure fans like Taylor Swift and Rihanna donning them for romantic outings with their respective men (Travis Kelce gifted Swift hers last Christmas). But no couple has embraced the style quite like Jenner and Chalamet.

The two have spent most of their recent date nights sitting front-row at various New York City Knicks games (they've attended four in the past month). And the Panthère has been in attendance for every single one.

Kylie Jenner wore her diamond-encrusted watch to attend the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs with Timothée Chalamet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The five-figure sparkler is a billionaire's daydream. Made from 18k yellow gold, the timepiece is set with 187 brilliant-cut diamonds on the face and band, adding up to a total of nearly 3.5 carats. Quiet luxury be damned, this beauty positively screams "I've got a 10-figure bank account."

Like any good throuple, I'm beginning to sense a bit of favoritism brewing amongst its members. Though Jenner and Chalamet have been dating for more than a year now, they have yet to make their Instagram debut. Jenner has, however, gone IG-official with her beloved Panthère.

On May 3, Jenner shared several glimpses into her soft-girl life, a side of the star that's rarely seen by the public. Chalamet was nowhere to be seen in the images, but her Cartier watch got a prime spot on the grid.

Jenner styled the diamond timepiece with a white tank and jeans, her favorite date night combo. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Jenner styled the timepiece with relatively down-to-earth basics: a white tank top and light-wash jeans. They're a beautiful couple.