Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Madly in Love" Despite His Awkward Comments About Jennifer Garner on 'Howard Stern'

Ben Affleck probably regrets his comments on the Howard Stern Show quite a bit, but at least that awks interview didn't hurt his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck recently spoke to Stern about his former marriage to Jennifer Garner and—although it was more a question of bad phrasing and out-of-context interpretation—he expressed himself somewhat insensitively.

"That was part of why I started drinking alcohol—I was trapped," he said, explaining that he didn't know how to leave this marriage. "I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Fans were incensed by Affleck's comments, and the actor had to make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to set the record straight.

"It was this really cool, like, long-form, in-depth, you know, it was a two-hour interview, and because the movie is about family and all this stuff that's meaningful to me, we talked a lot about my family and, you know, divorce and alcoholism and struggling with real things and how you have to be accountable and loving,'" Affleck told Kimmel.

"And then I started seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter," he continued. "They had literally taken the conversation that I had for two hours, and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I said."

He explained, "I don't believe that, it's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

But although it's not great when your boyfriend says some clumsy, let's say, things about an ex on a huge platform, J. Lo hasn't held it against him.

"Jen and Ben are doing great," a source tells Entertainment Tonight. "Ben's interview with Howard Stern didn't really put too much of a strain on their relationship. They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can get misconstrued."

In fact, it sounds like they're stronger than ever. "They are madly in love and Jen totally has Ben's back, which is why she wanted to make her support and stance known publicly," the source continues. "Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and also get along, so things are all good and fine on that front. Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it's only a matter of time." Are those wedding bells I hear?