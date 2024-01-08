Jennifer Lopez Is Getting a Little Sick of Talking About Husband Ben Affleck’s Grumpy Expressions at Awards Shows

It feels like we’ve had this conversation before, friends—no matter what it looks like, Ben Affleck is having a good time at awards shows, okay?
While Affleck’s #RestingAwardsFace appears that he would literally rather be anywhere but at the Golden Globes/Grammys/Oscars/insert award show here, his wife Jennifer Lopez is here to assure us that he’s just fine, thank you very much.
“Ben is doing alright,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight last night at the Globes, regarding Affleck’s facial expressions. “You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here—he is nominated. I’m chilling. I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.” She added, for her part, “They don’t pick up on my face,” she said, laughing.
Lopez wore a custom Nicole + Felicia ball gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves constructed from giant rosettes for the occasion. She was on hand to support Affleck, whose film Air was nominated for Best Picture—Musical or Comedy.
“He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of him, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated,” she said.
Though both have attended the Globes separately in the past, last night was the first time they attended together. Lopez was nominated for her performance in Hustlers at the 2020 ceremony; Affleck, who has won two Globes, hasn’t made an appearance at the ceremony since 2017.
Though Air didn’t take home the Golden Globe, as ever, Lopez is a fan of her husband’s work: “I really do think it was one of the best movies of the year, so I’m happy for him and Matt [Damon, Affleck’s longtime friend and frequent collaborator], who are both nominated,” she said.
