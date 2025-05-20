It's been a minute since Jennifer Lopez walked a red carpet and the fans are positively starved for beauty. She's been busy filming her new movie Office Romance, so the most her hive has gotten is an on-set 'fit pic of the singer in a Giants hoodie.

Last night, the star came prepared to serve her own sartorial buffet—and, dear reader, the looks were absolutely delectable. On May 19, Lopez attended Ring Them Bells: A Birthday Celebration for John Kander in New York City. She wore two different outfits for the occasion, both with drastically different vibes.

One was a satin and feather confection, from fashion brand The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel. It was comprised of a $1,035 blush-hued satin maxi dress and a matching feather jacket. The opulent combination was a lesson in high-glamour.

One of Lopez's two looks for a night out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Lopez is typically a neutrals girl (particularly on the red carpet), she has been known to deviate for a luxe all-pink look. Last night's flamboyant ensemble was notably similar to the baby pink faux fur coat and column dress Lopez wore to the Grammys after-party last February. (She also wore a plush champagne-colored topper to the 2025 Oscars.)

Jennifer Lopez wore a blush gown and feather jacket in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel Claudie Maxi Dress $1,035 at Farfetch

Lopez can't get enough fashion from one outfit, though. Later on May 19, the pop star pivoted to a second look—this time, in all white. She wore a high-neck, long-sleeve gown with a sculptural silhouette. The piece was utterly simplistic, save for the glitzy embellishment at the neck, which mimicked a sparkling bib.

Lopez embraced the glimmer, adding several more shimmering elements: diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, a crystal-covered box clutch, and a pair of silver platform sandals covered in several gemstones of their own.

That same night, the singer also wore a white gown with sparkly embellishments. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez is set to host the American Music Awards on Monday, May 26. Knowing her, the night will be filled with outfit changes to rival last night's sartorial performance. Her range should truly be studied.

