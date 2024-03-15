Jenny McCarthy Reminisces On That Time She Accidentally Wore Her Valentino Oscars Dress Backwards

Jenny McCarthy only went to the Oscars once—and apparently, she made a major faux pas while she was there.
The Masked Singer judge appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, where she discussed the 1997 incident. "The funny thing is, I went to the Oscars once. They invited me when I was the It Girl. They invite the It Girl each year. I only was invited once, obviously," McCarthy told the hosts. "I was literally working at a Polish grocery store a year and a half prior to me going to the Oscars, so I just didn’t know much. They put me in a Valentino dress—I didn't know I wore the dress backwards."
At that point, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were both shocked, asking what McCarthy meant about the backward dress. And apparently, she found out from Valentino Garavani himself that she was wearing it the wrong way.
Still, wearing something backward can be a statement of its own, right? Ripa defended McCarthy's inadvertent style choice, saying, "If that's the back of the dress, I mean, it should be the front of the dress."
McCarthy also discussed the faux pas with Us Weekly, telling the outlet "I just remember dying a little bit … Needless to say, I've never been dressed by Valentino again." But as Ripa told the actress, the mistake is nothing to be embarrassed of—and McCarthy still looked every bit the It Girl.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Eva Mendes Thanks Ryan Gosling for "Holding Down the Fort" While She Was At Milan Fashion Week
The trip marked the actress' first Fashion Week since before her two daughters were born.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
If You Want to Buy Jellies and Jams, Napkin Rings, and Recipe Books from Meghan Markle, You're In Luck
Here’s what we know about Meghan’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard—including the poignant reason why she likely chose to hard launch it yesterday.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Founder of Bearaby Wants to Bring Nap Culture to Corporate America
Kathrin Hamm encourages Bearaby employees to luxuriate in a mid-day, guilt-free snooze.
By Michelle Eigenheer Published