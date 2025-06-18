Ask any Parisian and they'll advise you against wearing a beret in France. According to my sources, it's the same as carrying a giant sign with the words "I'm a tourist" printed in bold lettering. However, on the Paris stop of her Something Beautiful press tour, Miley Cyrus is fully embracing her out-of-towner identity.

Some American A-listers channel the local look in Paris—like Kendall Jenner in a timeless trench coat; Gracie Abrams wearing polka-dots; and Bella Hadid's blonde bun. However, on June 17, Cyrus delivered a theatrical take on French girl-core. With help from her stylist, Bradley Kenneth, the Grammy winner announced her arrival in vintage Patrick Kelly Fall/Winter 1989. Complete with long-sleeves and a mock neck, the black dress was studded with silver rhinestones in the shape of the Eiffel Tower. Turns out, the 35-year-old design has been in Cyrus's personal archive for years, but she's reserved it for a special trip to Paris.

Miley Cyrus channels French Girl fashion in an on-the-nose vintage Eiffel Tower dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours later, Cyrus posed in the Patrick Kelly piece at the actual Eiffel Tower. Her Instagram-worthy photoshoot offered fans a closer look at the details, including the structured shoulder pads.

To finish, the Disney Channel alum matched her accessories to the thigh-length mini, starting with ankle-strap patent pumps from Amina Muaddi. For extra drama, Cyrus popped on Celine's Triomphe 15 sunglasses, also in black. She opted out of any jewelry, because her LBD filled the sparkle quota tenfold.

The Parisian LBD would've shined on stage, but for her Spotify Billions Club Live in Paris soundcheck, Cyrus changed into head-to-toe Valentino. Continuing the reptilian theme from early that morning, the "Flowers" singer took center stage in a long-sleeve snakeskin dress, courtesy of Valentino Fall 2025. The animal print was created using thousands of crystals in various neutral shades, while three horizontal tiered straps secured the plunging neckline.

The legend is clearly in her animal-print era—her first OOTD was another snakeskin style from the same Valentino Fall 2025 collection. Designed by new creative director Alessandro Michele, the gray-tinted snakeskin mini was made from a thick, knit fabric. Cyrus's statement collar was adorned with blue and gray feathers, which stretched beyond her shoulders.

From there, she tapped into the divisive white tights trend with a floral pair and matching ankle-strap heels, both from Valentino, of course. The Italian label's new $4,100 Vain Bag finished her initial Paris 'fit.

Miley Cyrus continues her animal-print streak in a snakeskin dress from Valentino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The City of Lights? Nope. It's the City of Animal Print now.