You might think you'd be hard-pressed to find a millennial who hadn't seen the High School Musical trilogy. But look no further—The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has never hit "play" on the Disney films.

"I haven't seen those films. I have not seen them," White said to Just for Variety With Marc Malkin podcast host Marc Malkin (via Entertainment Weekly ). "Sorry, Zac. I will. I will watch them. I will."

White appeared on the podcast to discuss his new movie The Iron Claw, which co-stars Zac Efron, of High School Musical fame. And while he was open to watching the trilogy, White did have one stipulation for the viewing event. "Only if Zac holds my hand through them," he said to Malkin. "That's how we'll get it done."

White also clarified that he won't be watching High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, nor will he tune into 2011's Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure. "I'll only watch the ones that Zac is a part of," White said. "That's a part of the deal."

But just because White hasn't seen the 2006 movie that catapulted Efron to fame doesn't mean he's not supportive of his costar. White attended Efron's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony earlier this month, calling his coworker a "selfless movie star."

"He floats from piece to piece—leading Hollywood blockbusters to supporting work and auteur films with ease," White said of Efron at the event. "He chases challenge, he chases change."

White's film tastes may not include classic Disney Channel Original Movies (he's missing out, tbh), but it's clear he sees his costar's talent.