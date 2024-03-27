Jeremy Allen White Is Reportedly In Talks to Play Bruce Springsteen in Upcoming Biopic About “The Boss”

If true, White will join many of his Hollywood contemporaries in a new trend of male musician biopics hitting screens.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

The latest young, in-demand male celebrity to sign on for a biopic of a famous musician? If rumors are to be believed, Jeremy Allen White, who is reportedly in talks to play “The Boss”—as in, of course, Bruce Springsteen.

Springsteen in 1984

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yeah, we see it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The film, tentatively titled Deliver Me from Nowhere, is based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book of the same name, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. As the subtitle suggests, the movie would center on the making of Springsteen’s solo album Nebraska, released in 1982.

Springsteen performing in 1984, the same year "Born in the U.S.A." was released.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Though Springsteen is best known for his stadium-rocking anthems like Born to Run and Born in the U.S.A., music critics have long hailed his sixth studio album, Nebraska, as some of his finest work,” Entertainment Weekly reports. “His first acoustic and solo album sans the E Street Band, Nebraska was recorded at a house Springsteen was renting on a simple four-track recorder.” Nebraska was released two years before Springsteen’s landmark album Born in the U.S.A. came out in 1984, and Nebraska landed at No. 150 on Rolling Stone’s 2020 list of its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Springsteen was 33 in 1982, the year Nebraska was released; White turned 33 last month.

If true, White would join in the growing trend of playing male musicians in biopics; Elvis Presley, Bob Marley, and Bob Dylan have all gotten the biopic treatment as of late.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The film would explore the challenging time in Springsteen’s life as he recorded the album, as he sat on the precipice of superstardom. A24 is being floated as a potential studio home, and Scott Cooper is in talks to write and direct the biopic, Entertainment Weekly reports; Springsteen himself is also reportedly involved in the project. 

Springsteen performing in Las Vegas earlier this month

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White, seen here in New York City, just finished a massive awards show run for his hit show "The Bear."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deliver Me from Nowhere would mark the first time an actor would portray “The Boss” in a film about his life, and comes on the heels of Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis, this past February’s Bob Marley: One Love starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, as well as Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown, which is filming now. 

White is currently filming both seasons three and four of "The Bear."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And speaking of filming, White would have to fit in Deliver Me from Nowhere amidst his ongoing commitments to his hit show The Bear, which is currently filming both season three and season four back to back. 

