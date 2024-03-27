Jeremy Allen White Is Reportedly In Talks to Play Bruce Springsteen in Upcoming Biopic About “The Boss”

The latest young, in-demand male celebrity to sign on for a biopic of a famous musician? If rumors are to be believed, Jeremy Allen White, who is reportedly in talks to play “The Boss”—as in, of course, Bruce Springsteen.
The film, tentatively titled Deliver Me from Nowhere, is based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book of the same name, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. As the subtitle suggests, the movie would center on the making of Springsteen’s solo album Nebraska, released in 1982.
“Though Springsteen is best known for his stadium-rocking anthems like Born to Run and Born in the U.S.A., music critics have long hailed his sixth studio album, Nebraska, as some of his finest work,” Entertainment Weekly reports. “His first acoustic and solo album sans the E Street Band, Nebraska was recorded at a house Springsteen was renting on a simple four-track recorder.” Nebraska was released two years before Springsteen’s landmark album Born in the U.S.A. came out in 1984, and Nebraska landed at No. 150 on Rolling Stone’s 2020 list of its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Springsteen was 33 in 1982, the year Nebraska was released; White turned 33 last month.
The film would explore the challenging time in Springsteen’s life as he recorded the album, as he sat on the precipice of superstardom. A24 is being floated as a potential studio home, and Scott Cooper is in talks to write and direct the biopic, Entertainment Weekly reports; Springsteen himself is also reportedly involved in the project.
Deliver Me from Nowhere would mark the first time an actor would portray “The Boss” in a film about his life, and comes on the heels of Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis, this past February’s Bob Marley: One Love starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, as well as Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown, which is filming now.
And speaking of filming, White would have to fit in Deliver Me from Nowhere amidst his ongoing commitments to his hit show The Bear, which is currently filming both season three and season four back to back.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
