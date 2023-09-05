Amidst Divorce Rumors, Joe Jonas Makes Silent Statement by Wearing His Wedding Ring Both Onstage and on Instagram

The ring had been absent recently—but is noticeably back now.

Joe Jonas onstage with the Jonas Brothers on tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Marie Claire (and every other outlet in the world) reported on Sunday about Joe Jonas allegedly retaining a divorce lawyer, potentially foretelling the end of his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner. A key clue? Jonas has been seen without his wedding ring as of late, but—no doubt after hearing the weekend’s buzz—the ring was back on for the Jonas Brothers’ Austin, Texas show on Sunday night. (It was also on his hand for an Instagram post Jonas made prior to the gig.) The Sunday night show—and the return of the ring—came just hours after news broke worldwide that their marriage might be in trouble. Us Weekly reports that both Jonas and Turner have been seen without their wedding rings in weeks prior.

Joe Jonas on Instagram wearing his wedding ring

Joe Jonas on Instagram

(Image credit: Instagram)

The outlet also reports that Turner has been absent from several shows on the Jonas Brothers’ current tour, which kicked off on August 12 in New York City. Turner was present for opening night, alongside Priyanka Chopra-Jonas (who is married to Nick Jonas) and Danielle Jonas (who is married to Kevin Jonas). Though Priyanka and Danielle have attended shows since, Turner has not.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas and Turner are parents to two daughters, and while they are currently raising them in the U.S., Turner has expressed a request to return to her native U.K.: “I’m slowly dragging my husband back [to England],” she told Elle UK in May 2022 (per Us Weekly). “I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To further drive the “my wedding ring is back on” point home, Jonas posted to Instagram yesterday with his ring on full display, Page Six reports. Fans took to Instagram to show support for Jonas’ silent gesture: “Y’all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet,” one user wrote. Another added “TELL EM,” while a third wrote “he really said: here’s the ring. now shut up.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Entertainment Tonight reports that “Sophie and Joe have been spending more time apart recently,” a source told the outlet. “Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family.” TMZ was the first to report on Sunday that Jonas and Turner were having marital problems and had been for around six months; last month, the couple sold their Miami home for $15 million after just purchasing it last year.

Jonas and Turner got engaged in 2017 and married twice in 2019—once in Las Vegas, and then again in France. They welcomed a daughter, Willa, in 2020, and in July 2022 welcomed another daughter, though her name has not yet been made public.

Topics
Sophie Turner
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸