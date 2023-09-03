Rumors Swirl That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Headed for Divorce

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Multiple outlets report today that Joe Jonas has retained a divorce lawyer, potentially foretelling the end of his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner. The couple, who married in 2019, have two children together.

Per People , the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers musician first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK . “We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.” The two met up when Jonas was traveling through the U.K., and it was off to the races from there; Jonas proposed the next year, in 2017. The two later tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, and later at a more lavish affair in the French countryside. They welcomed daughter Willa in 2020 and their second child in 2022.

While the divorce rumors may come as a shock to some, Page Six reports that there were signs: last month the couple sold their Miami home for $15 million only a year after purchasing it, and, despite attending opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ “Five Albums, One Night” tour on August 12, Turner hasn’t been seen at any of the band’s tour stops since. Jonas has stopped wearing his wedding ring as of late, and TMZ reported today that Jonas and Turner have allegedly had “serious problems” in their relationship for six months. The outlet added that the couple’s marriage is “circling the drain and on its way to family court in due time.”

Nothing is confirmed and, per Us Weekly , Jonas’ wedding ring was absent during the Jonas Brothers’ Friday, September 1 show at the Minnesota State Fair, but it was visible again in a Saturday, September 2 Instagram photo he posted alongside brothers Nick and Kevin sitting around a firepit. “Happy Labor Day weekend everyone,” he posted. “This tour has been incredible so far. Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.