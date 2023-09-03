Rumors Swirl That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Headed for Divorce

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Multiple outlets report today that Joe Jonas has retained a divorce lawyer, potentially foretelling the end of his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner. The couple, who married in 2019, have two children together.
Per People, the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers musician first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.” The two met up when Jonas was traveling through the U.K., and it was off to the races from there; Jonas proposed the next year, in 2017. The two later tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, and later at a more lavish affair in the French countryside. They welcomed daughter Willa in 2020 and their second child in 2022.
While the divorce rumors may come as a shock to some, Page Six reports that there were signs: last month the couple sold their Miami home for $15 million only a year after purchasing it, and, despite attending opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ “Five Albums, One Night” tour on August 12, Turner hasn’t been seen at any of the band’s tour stops since. Jonas has stopped wearing his wedding ring as of late, and TMZ reported today that Jonas and Turner have allegedly had “serious problems” in their relationship for six months. The outlet added that the couple’s marriage is “circling the drain and on its way to family court in due time.”
Nothing is confirmed and, per Us Weekly, Jonas’ wedding ring was absent during the Jonas Brothers’ Friday, September 1 show at the Minnesota State Fair, but it was visible again in a Saturday, September 2 Instagram photo he posted alongside brothers Nick and Kevin sitting around a firepit. “Happy Labor Day weekend everyone,” he posted. “This tour has been incredible so far. Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”
We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
