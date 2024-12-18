Julia Stiles Directed a Romance and It Looks Like a Feel-Good Weeper
'Wish You Were Here' will mark Julia Stiles' directorial debut (and she also wrote the script)!
Julia Stiles is making her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of the novel Wish You Were Here, and it looks like the sort of movie that will make you cry in the best way.
In new, first-look images (exclusive to PEOPLE) of the Renée Carlino novel's jump to the big screen, the 10 Things I Hate About You and Save The Last Dance actress and her stellar-looking cast are teasing what looks to be an emotional smorgasbord of beautiful, human moments and cathartic feels.
The shots show off the fantastic and familiar cast, including Stiles' Orphan: First Kill co-star Isabelle Fuhrman, alongside Mena Massoud (Aladdin), the iconic Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing and 2024's A Real Pain) and Kelsey Grammer (Frasier, who also co-starred alongside Stiles in the 2021 film, The God Committee).
The film is—according to the official synopsis "a fascinating movie about leaving the everyday world behind to take a chance on true romance."
"When the perfect night with a perfect stranger ends suddenly the next morning," the synopsis continues, "Charlotte (Fuhrman) searches for answers and meaning in her disappointing life until she uncovers a secret that changes everything."
The film, which wrapped shooting in February 2023, was a passion project for Stiles, who stated to PEOPLE that she's long wanted to direct.
"I've been wanting to direct my own movie for a while, and finally found it with this," she shared, adding that she knew she wanted this to be her first project when reading the source material, "broke my heart—but that good cry where you are laughing through tears, and you're reminded how amazing life can be."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Given that Stiles is no stranger to romance—or being on set in the 63 or so projects she's been in over the course of her impressive career—it's exciting to see her take the leap to the director's chair.
Wish You Were Here will hit theaters on January 17, 2025. The PG-13 film also stars Jimmie Fails and Gabby Kono-Abdy, and the screenplay was written by by Stiles and Carlino—we love a woman who wears many hats!
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
-
Why Swifites Are Convinced Taylor Swift Is Going to Be on the Kelce Brothers’ Podcast in January
"We’ve been waiting on this one for a long time," Jason said when teasing a "very special" guest for the January 2 episode.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tom Holland Revealed the Big Relationship Step He and Zendaya Plan to Take Next Christmas
The only reason it didn't happen this year, he says, is "since we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Katie Holmes's 46th Birthday Outfit Is a Gift to All of Us
It's characteristically low-key and easy to copy.
By Halie LeSavage Published