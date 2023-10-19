Justin Timberlake Is "Focusing on His Own Family" Amid Britney Spears Revelations

Britney Spears has made many revelations about Justin Timberlake in her upcoming memoir, it seems, but the NSYNC alum is trying to let it wash over him, apparently.
"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir," a source told Entertainment Tonight.
"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."
Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel, with whom he shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.
This week, People published advance excerpts of Spears' book, The Woman in Me, in which the "Toxic" singer revealed that she had an abortion during her three-year relationship with Timberlake, though she said she wouldn't have if he hadn't felt he wasn't ready to be a father.
"Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears wrote.
"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
After the source spoke to Entertainment Tonight, TMZ also broke the news that Spears said Timberlake had cheated on her with a celebrity in her memoir. There's no word yet on how the Friends With Benefits actor has reacted to that particular allegation, but I'm gonna go with "not well?"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
