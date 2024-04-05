Kate Beckinsale Reads a Book About Grief as She Continues to Document Her Prolonged Hospital Stay

Actress Kate Beckinsale is continuing to document her weeks-long hospital stay for an undisclosed health issue, including the book she is reading during what appears to be a difficult and emotional time.



On Friday, April 5, the Underworld star posted a series of photos on Instagram, which included a picture of the book Grief Is for People by author Sloane Crosley.



According to a description of the book by Macmillan Publishers, the book is a "disarmingly witty and poignant" memoir that "explores multiple kinds of loss following the death of (the author's) closest friend."



Additional photos in the carousel shows Beckinsale spending time with close friend Jonathan Voluck. In two photos, the pair smile for the camera from Beckinsale's hospital bed and while wearing a conjoined peanut-shaped pillow on their heads.

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale A photo posted by katebeckinsale on

In the photos, Beckinsale wore a set of cat-themed pajamas, while her friend and Paramount assistant donned a red, white and blue sweater.

Another photo shows Beckinsale holding a glass bottle with the label "f**** to give," as well as photos showing the view outside her hospital window, which featured a double rainbow splashed across the city skyline.



Beckinsale captioned the post with a series of emojis, including a peanut, a rainbow, a crying-face emoji and a middle-finger emoji.



The actress first revealed she was in the hospital to received unspecified treatment on March 11—Mother's Day in the UK—with the first of what has been many Instagram posts. In a moving tribute to her mom in the caption, Beckinsale thanked moms who "turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale A photo posted by katebeckinsale on

On March 31, Beckinsale shared a "Happy Easter" post from the hospital as well, which included photos of the star wearing bunny-themed socks while lying in a nondescript hospital bed.



In addition to her unknown health issue, Beckinsale recently commemorated the 45th anniversary of her father's death. And on Jan. 10, 2024, Beckinsale announced the passing of her beloved stepfather , Roy Battersby, via Instagram.



This is not the first health issue Beckinsale has been forced to endure. In 2019, the actress was hospitalized to treat a ruptured ovarian cyst, as CNN reported at the time.



"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," Beckinsale wrote in an Instagram post announcing her health scare. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me."