Kate Beckinsale posts "Happy Easter" from hospital bed as concern for her health grows.

Actress Kate Beckinsale is wishing fans and loved ones a "Happy Easter" from inside a hospital as she continues to apparently deal with an unknown health issue.



On Sunday, March 31, the Underworld actress posted a photo to her personal Instagram account of her wearing Easter-themed bunny socks as she appeared to be lying in an undisclosed and nondescript hospital bed.



“Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣,” Beckinsale captioned the post, alongside two photos showing the actress from the knees-down, highlighting her pair of black pajamas featuring white bows and adorably festive bunny sucks.



Fans and celebrities alike where quick to comment on the post, sharing both their love and concern for the actress.



"What’s wrong!!! 🙏🏻," singer Gwent Stefani wrote.



“Get well darling," Ramona Arguma, Rebel Wilson's fiancé, commented.

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale A photo posted by katebeckinsale on

“So sorry you're in hospital still, Kate. I do hope nothing is seriously wrong," actress Alice Evans wrote. "I know you've been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes. ❤️.”



(Beckinsale recently commemorated the 45th anniversary of her father's death. On Jan. 10, 2024, Beckinsale also announced the passing of her beloved stepfather , Roy Battersby, via a moving Instagram post.)

Beckinsale first revealed she was in the hospital via an Instagram post in honor of Mother's Day in the UK. In two of the photographs shared to Instagram, the actress can be seen lying in a hospital bed, wearing a gown and an oversized black bow in her hair and at one point with tears in her eyes.

In the caption, Beckinsale thanked her mom for turning up "when we are sick," as well as sitting "with us" and sending "balloons" and for checking in and pulling "us out of wells with love."

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale A photo posted by katebeckinsale on

Beckinsale has not publicly shared the reason for her apparent hospitalization nor any details regarding her health complications or course of assumed treatment.



While her current health issue is still unknown, Beckinsale has experienced health issues in the past. In 2019, the actress was hospitalized following a ruptured ovarian cyst, as CNN reported at the time.



"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," Beckinsale wrote in an Instagram post announcing her health scare, along with photos of the actress in what appeared to be a hospital's emergency room, recovering. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me."