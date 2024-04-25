Kate Hudson Says It was “Very Dramatic” On the ‘Glee’ Set

Kate Hudson is dishing on what the hit television show Glee's set was really like.

For the uninitiated, the Glass Onion star had a brief recurring role during Season 4 of the hit show, appearing in five episodes as dance teacher Cassandra July.

"Honestly, (she was) one of the most fun characters I've played because she was so mean," Hudson said during the latest episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast with brother and co-host Oliver Hudson.

While Hudson clearly enjoyed her time appearing on the beloved television franchise, she did add that "it was a very dramatic set" after her podcast guest, series star Jenna Ushkowitz, said re-watching the show was "strange and cathartic and therapeutic all at the same time."

"Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth and a lot of hormones ... it's youthful and young," Hudson added.

Kate Hudson appearing in five episodes of 'Glee' as Cassandra July. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ushkowitz agreed, but added that despite some interpersonal conflicts all of the cast members were "very close."

"Yes, we all have our squabbles, but we really were a family, and it was easier to get along than it wasn't," she explained. "As dramatic as it was—and it's so interesting to hear you say that Kate—there's just so many moving parts of our show, and so many cast members, and so many personalities."

Kate graciously concurred, adding that the set was certainly "dramatic" because of how connected and close all the actors were and how successful and "huge" the show had quickly become.

"You're all this like young little family and then of course inside of it, it's like, you know, you're gonna have like all the stuff that comes with it," she said. "The other thing is you had extraordinary talent on that show."

Michele, Agron, Riley, Colfer, Ushkowitz, McHale, Morris, and Rivera on the 'Glee' set, 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There's a reason why very talented people can sometimes be challenging to work with: They can be uncompromising. They really believe in themselves," Hudson continued. "They know what they have to offer, and so you know, you get all of that in one room, and there's going to be some fun drama."