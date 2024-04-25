Kate Hudson Says It was “Very Dramatic” On the ‘Glee’ Set

Kate Hudson is dishing on what the hit television show Glee's set was really like.
For the uninitiated, the Glass Onion star had a brief recurring role during Season 4 of the hit show, appearing in five episodes as dance teacher Cassandra July.
"Honestly, (she was) one of the most fun characters I've played because she was so mean," Hudson said during the latest episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast with brother and co-host Oliver Hudson.
While Hudson clearly enjoyed her time appearing on the beloved television franchise, she did add that "it was a very dramatic set" after her podcast guest, series star Jenna Ushkowitz, said re-watching the show was "strange and cathartic and therapeutic all at the same time."
"Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth and a lot of hormones ... it's youthful and young," Hudson added.
Ushkowitz agreed, but added that despite some interpersonal conflicts all of the cast members were "very close."
"Yes, we all have our squabbles, but we really were a family, and it was easier to get along than it wasn't," she explained. "As dramatic as it was—and it's so interesting to hear you say that Kate—there's just so many moving parts of our show, and so many cast members, and so many personalities."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kate graciously concurred, adding that the set was certainly "dramatic" because of how connected and close all the actors were and how successful and "huge" the show had quickly become.
"You're all this like young little family and then of course inside of it, it's like, you know, you're gonna have like all the stuff that comes with it," she said. "The other thing is you had extraordinary talent on that show."
"There's a reason why very talented people can sometimes be challenging to work with: They can be uncompromising. They really believe in themselves," Hudson continued. "They know what they have to offer, and so you know, you get all of that in one room, and there's going to be some fun drama."
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
The Most Iconic Hats and Fascinators Worn by Royal Wedding Guests
The bigger, the better.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Zendaya Says Her Experiences at the Met Gala Have Been “Exciting”—But Also “Terrifying” and “Daunting”
After a five year hiatus, Zendaya will return to the Met this year as a co-chair of the event.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears the Widest Wide-Leg Denim
She's redefining "puddle jeans."
By Halie LeSavage Published