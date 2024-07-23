Kate Hudson Speaks Out On Whether She and Matthew McConaughey Would Ever Consider Doing a Sequel for ‘How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days’

It seems like almost every movie we loved in the aughts is getting a sequel—including the recently announced news that 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada is headed for a part deux. Another favorite movie from the aughts? 2003’s How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey—and Hudson recently weighed in on whether a sequel might happen for that aughts favorite, too.

McConaughey and Hudson as Benjamin and Andie in the classic "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days," which turned 21 years old this year. (Image credit: Alamy)

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hudson said that she and McConaughey are “both totally open” to a sequel, and “all that matters would be the script,” she said, per Variety . Hudson said that she and her co-star have spoken about reviving the love story of magazine writer Andie Anderson and advertising executive Benjamin Barry 21 years later, and said of the Hollywood studios “I think they are always thinking about that.”

The cornerstone for Hudson would be a strong script, she said, telling Cohen “All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script,” she said. “I think we’re both totally open, it has just never happened.”

The duo at the film's 2003 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(As if you haven’t seen it 100 times, but) How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days follows Andie and Benjamin after their paths cross as Andie is working on a magazine piece about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days’ time, while simultaneously Benjamin makes a work bet that he can make a woman fall in love with him in the same amount of time.

In 2019, Vulture reports that Quibi and Paramount approved a remake of the rom-com, but it never came to pass. The next year, in 2020, McConaughey told E!’s Daily Pop “I mean, How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel,” he said. “And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one.”