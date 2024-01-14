Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose—Her Mini-Me—Twins with Her Mom in Matching Winter White Max Mara Coats While in Aspen

It’s long been known that Kate Hudson is her mother Goldie Hawn’s doppelganger (seriously—it’s uncanny), and it seems the same can be said about Kate and her daughter, five-year-old Rani Rose. And, in addition to a physical resemblance, Hudson and Rani were style twins while enjoying a stroll through the snow together in Aspen, Colorado, wearing, as one does, identical Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coats.

Hudson shared several adorable photos of herself and her only daughter on Instagram , mother and daughter both in the winter white coats, which retail for $4,190 (the adult-sized version) and $1,750 (the kid-sized version), Page Six reports. Hudson layered her alpaca and wool coat over a bright red jumpsuit that was belted at the waist and paired with black fur-trimmed boots; Rani styled her coat with a pink sweater, white polka dot leggings, and black rain boots.

Hudson is an obvious fan of the outerwear brand—she went on a Max Mara shopping spree last month at the luxurious Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Page Six reports. “Always love my favorite ASPEN pop up @maxmara @hoteljeromeauberge #maxmarateddybear,” Hudson captioned a video of herself trying on different coats on December 30.

Hudson shares Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, to whom she has been engaged since September 2021. “We’re in no hurry,” she told Entertainment Tonight that year when asked about their upcoming wedding. That said, she did share in February 2023 that she was starting to think about their upcoming nuptials.

Hudson also shares 20-year-old son Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and she has a son Bingham, 12, with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy. Ryder just turned 20 a week ago, and Hudson said she was still processing her eldest not being a teenager anymore: “I’m gonna have to let this one digest for a bit…,” she wrote on Instagram. “My beautiful boy, happy 20th. I love you beyond @mr.ryderrobinson.”

Of her blended family, Hudson told The Sunday Times last year that “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she said. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

