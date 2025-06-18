In just 16 months, creative director Zac Posen has dressed Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Cara Delevingne in GapStudio—the red carpet sibling to classic Gap's mall staples. On June 18, Posen's celebrity clientele list got one It-girl longer: Lila Moss is the newest Gap girl.

Bright and early on Wednesday morning, GapStudio announced its Summer 2025 collection will drop on June 20. To tease the launch, Moss modeled key styles in the corresponding campaign, starting with the Draped Denim Slip Dress. Complete with a balconette bodice, visible stitching, and criss-cross straps, it felt like something her mom, Kate Moss, would wear to an industry party in the '90s.

Without going full acid-wash mode, Posen introduced a sun-faded wash, which leaned more ethereal than grungy. This lived-in finish made the dress liquid-soft—a retro-inspired motif which continued throughout the entire 17-piece assemblage. During the photoshoot, Posen experimented with a detachable train around Moss's waist, but only the slip made the final cut.

Zac Posen styles Lila Moss in a denim dress from GapStudio. (Image credit: GapStudio)

In true Gap fashion, denim was the star of the Summer drop. The sun-kissed finish returned for Moss's next shot with the Mid Rise Draped Denim Baggy Jeans. Perhaps inspired by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, Moss went full model off-duty mode and paired the light-wash jeans with flip-flops. The white thongs peeked out from underneath each elongated hem.

Instead of channeling a Canadian Tuxedo, Moss styled a white T-shirt on top. Then, she layered on the Voile Crop Shirt. The subtly sheer button-down also appeared sun-washed, as the blue pinstripes inconsistently faded throughout.

Lila Moss poses for GapStudio in low-waisted jeans and flip-flops. (Image credit: GapStudio)

A year after Gap went viral for creating Hathaway's white shirt dress, Posen delivered another take on the classic silhouette. In the next close-up, Moss wore the Voile Shirtdress, which similar to Hathaway's, featured cascading buttons and a chic collar. The only difference? The new dress has long sleeves, contrary to Hathaway's cap shoulders.

Once again, the 22-year-old popped on the same chunky white sandals. With Moss's approval, it's only a matter of time before Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence are spotted in the same pair.

Lila Moss models a denim dress from GapStudio's summer drop. (Image credit: GapStudio)

But wait—that's not all. Next, Moss made a strong case for a romper renaissance in the Draped Denim one-piece. The short-sleeve button-down was similarly sun-faded, even down to the tie around her waist. She layered a white T-shirt underneath, which complemented her platform slides.

Lila Moss makes a case for a romper renaissance in GapStudio. (Image credit: GapStudio)

Last summer, fashion enthusiasts had to wait weeks to shop Hathaway's exact shirt dress. But luckily for us, every Moss-approved piece will be available this Friday, including extra denim shorts, trousers, sweatshirts, blouses, and patterned dresses. Mark your calendars: if a rising star like Moss says a denim summer is imminent, it must be true.