Anne Hathaway Double Dips in Luxury's Favorite Neutral for Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 Fashion Show
Big win for the trench coat community.
Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 runway may have been an homage to regency-era Western style, but its front row was a celebration of the khaki trench coat.
Celebrities of the highest caliber flocked to Ralph Lauren's New York City show in droves, to honor one of fashion's most iconic names. Everyone—from Anne Hathaway and Sarah Catherine Hook to Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts—was outfitted by the brand, each dressed head-to-toe in varying neutrals.
Like her cohorts, Hathaway wore a traditional Ralph Lauren trench coat. Hers was a classic take made from beige canvas, with elastic chord detailing at the waist. The outerwear staple was a perfect compliment to Williams and Watts's gray wool and camel leather.
The Idea of You actress committed herself fully to the all-khaki bit, layering her ankle-length jacket over a pair of matching distressed jeans. These too, spotlighted a shade of tan, but with the addition of thousands of shimmering sequins. The sparkly note made fashion's most-worn item feel fresh and exciting.
Hathaway's outfit was all about the golden tones, with stylist Erin Walsh selecting several yellow gold-jewels to match her client's color scheme. The actress displayed several pieces from Bvlgari's Serpenti collection, then added a gilded clutch and matching sandals from Gianvito Rossi.
Though some of her fellow attendees (like Kacey Musgraves) leaned into the high-glam Western themes of the runway, Hathaway's 'fit was a tribute to Lauren's Spring 2025 collection. She wore a complete runway look from the American designer's September 2024 show, replicating her jacket's original styling almost to a T.
At this point, the khaki trench coat has been remixed and redone more times than I can count. (In the last few hours alone, I've reported on two additional trench-forward looks from Hailey Bieber and Daisy Edgar-Jones.) Hathaway's take, however, really just goes to show that with impeccable style, it's impossible to look boring—even when wearing fashion's most common basics.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Anne Hathaway's Khaki-and-Gold Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Princess Kate Is Channeling Princess Anne's Signature Style in an Unexpected Way
The Princess of Wales is following in the no-nonsense Princess Royal's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino
-
These Under-$200 Sandals Are Bound to Sell Out
It's time to stock up.
By Lauren Tappan
-
I Let Jennifer Lawrence Curate My Dream Sneaker Collection
If she wears a pair, I'm buying it.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Kacey Musgraves Goes Full "Dime Store Cowgirl" for Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 Fashion Show
The singer stuck to country basics in the front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Makes Her $4,300 Khaki Trench Coat Feel Boho-Chic With a See-Through Maxi Dress
She's committed to the trend.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Hailey Bieber Styles a Cropped Espresso Trench Coat as a Bubble Hem Mini Dress
She's a styling genius.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
A $5,600 Gucci Bamboo Bag Is Bella Hadid's Pick Over Classic Coachella Style
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a Denim Chanel 22 Bag With Her Rich-Mom Sweatpants
She styled it in rich-mom fashion.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Monica Barbaro Makes a Velvet Robe Feel Couture for Dior's Kyoto Runway Show
Only for Dior's front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively Channels Her Bestie Taylor Swift in a Bejeweled Canadian Tuxedo
These two could be twins.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Ugg Tasman Slippers Are Kaia Gerber's Ideal Shoe for Red Carpet Recovery
They're the key to red carpet recovery.
By Kelsey Stiegman