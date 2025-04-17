Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 runway may have been an homage to regency-era Western style, but its front row was a celebration of the khaki trench coat.

Celebrities of the highest caliber flocked to Ralph Lauren's New York City show in droves, to honor one of fashion's most iconic names. Everyone—from Anne Hathaway and Sarah Catherine Hook to Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts—was outfitted by the brand, each dressed head-to-toe in varying neutrals.

Like her cohorts, Hathaway wore a traditional Ralph Lauren trench coat. Hers was a classic take made from beige canvas, with elastic chord detailing at the waist. The outerwear staple was a perfect compliment to Williams and Watts's gray wool and camel leather.

Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts attend the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 show in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Idea of You actress committed herself fully to the all-khaki bit, layering her ankle-length jacket over a pair of matching distressed jeans. These too, spotlighted a shade of tan, but with the addition of thousands of shimmering sequins. The sparkly note made fashion's most-worn item feel fresh and exciting.

Hathaway's outfit was all about the golden tones, with stylist Erin Walsh selecting several yellow gold-jewels to match her client's color scheme. The actress displayed several pieces from Bvlgari's Serpenti collection, then added a gilded clutch and matching sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Hathaway wore a trench coat and sparkly jeans from the brand's Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though some of her fellow attendees (like Kacey Musgraves) leaned into the high-glam Western themes of the runway, Hathaway's 'fit was a tribute to Lauren's Spring 2025 collection. She wore a complete runway look from the American designer's September 2024 show, replicating her jacket's original styling almost to a T.

A model wears an all-khaki look on the runway at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 show September 5, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, the khaki trench coat has been remixed and redone more times than I can count. (In the last few hours alone, I've reported on two additional trench-forward looks from Hailey Bieber and Daisy Edgar-Jones.) Hathaway's take, however, really just goes to show that with impeccable style, it's impossible to look boring—even when wearing fashion's most common basics.

