
Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 runway may have been an homage to regency-era Western style, but its front row was a celebration of the khaki trench coat.

Celebrities of the highest caliber flocked to Ralph Lauren's New York City show in droves, to honor one of fashion's most iconic names. Everyone—from Anne Hathaway and Sarah Catherine Hook to Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts—was outfitted by the brand, each dressed head-to-toe in varying neutrals.

Like her cohorts, Hathaway wore a traditional Ralph Lauren trench coat. Hers was a classic take made from beige canvas, with elastic chord detailing at the waist. The outerwear staple was a perfect compliment to Williams and Watts's gray wool and camel leather.

Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts attend the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 show in New York City.



Double Breasted Twill Trench Coat
Polo Ralph Lauren
Double Breasted Twill Trench Coat

The Idea of You actress committed herself fully to the all-khaki bit, layering her ankle-length jacket over a pair of matching distressed jeans. These too, spotlighted a shade of tan, but with the addition of thousands of shimmering sequins. The sparkly note made fashion's most-worn item feel fresh and exciting.

Hathaway's outfit was all about the golden tones, with stylist Erin Walsh selecting several yellow gold-jewels to match her client's color scheme. The actress displayed several pieces from Bvlgari's Serpenti collection, then added a gilded clutch and matching sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Anne Hathaway attends the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 on April 17, 2025 in New York City wearing a khaki trench coat and embellished jeans

Hathaway wore a trench coat and sparkly jeans from the brand's Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear show.



Though some of her fellow attendees (like Kacey Musgraves) leaned into the high-glam Western themes of the runway, Hathaway's 'fit was a tribute to Lauren's Spring 2025 collection. She wore a complete runway look from the American designer's September 2024 show, replicating her jacket's original styling almost to a T.

Model on the runway at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 5, 2024 in East Hampton, New York.

A model wears an all-khaki look on the runway at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 show September 5, 2024.



At this point, the khaki trench coat has been remixed and redone more times than I can count. (In the last few hours alone, I've reported on two additional trench-forward looks from Hailey Bieber and Daisy Edgar-Jones.) Hathaway's take, however, really just goes to show that with impeccable style, it's impossible to look boring—even when wearing fashion's most common basics.

Shop Anne Hathaway's Khaki-and-Gold Look

Xl Baggy Straight Women's Jeans
Levi's
XL Baggy Straight Women's Jeans

Nikita 14k-Gold-Plated & Cubic Zirconia Cuff Necklace
Shashi
Nikita 14k-Gold-Plated & Cubic Zirconia Cuff Necklace

Venus Floral-Embroidered Double-Breasted Trench Coat
LAGENCE
Venus Floral-Embroidered Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Eva-Gold - Gold / One Size
Nina
Eva Clutch

Corso Heel
Tony Bianco
Corso Heel

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

