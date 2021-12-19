Kate Middleton Once Gifted Prince Harry a Very Cheeky Christmas Present

It’s been well-reported that, in lieu of big, price-y gifts, the royal family likes to give each other silly, cheerful gag gifts each year instead. It makes sense, because what could they possibly want that they can’t just get themselves? We’ve already explored how Prince Harry once gifted the Queen a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing rubber fish that still sits proudly at Balmoral. But one gift that Kate Middleton bought for Harry is particularly sassy—good thing they both had a great sense of humor about it.

The joke of this gift needs a bit of set-up: Before Harry met Meghan Markle, he was somewhat notoriously single, though tabloid rumors about his brief, high-profile dalliances were all rampant. Even still, it was well-known that Harry wanted to get married and start a family. (And remember: The royals all open their gifts in front of one another, including the Queen.)

So what does Kate Middleton get her brother-in-law? According to the Mirror , he unwrapped a “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit, of course. Which is kind of a burn, right? Fortunately, according to the publication, the joke was a smashing success, garnering the exact laughter Kate was looking for. Still, that’s quite cheeky!

Other gifts among the Firm have included a leather toilet seat for Prince Charles, and a singing hamster toy for the Queen bought by Meghan Markle.

It actually sounds pretty fun to be a royal on Christmas!