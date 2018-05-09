A new royal baby might be coming sooner than we think! According to Meghan Markle's former agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, the royal-to-be has been ready to have children with Prince Harry for a while now.

In a new documentary on Sky One, titled Harry and Meghan: A Love Story (not to be confused with Lifetime's Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance), Nelthorpe-Cowne, and several of Meghan's other close friends and colleagues discuss the woman they all knew before she met Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress' agent recalls a work trip to the Cayman Islands with Meghan, where she revealed she was ready to start a family. "She said to me, 'I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother,'" Nelthorpe-Cowne said.

Meghan and Harry have been open about wanting kids, mentioning it in their first sit-down interview after getting engaged. When asked the tough question, Harry simply said, "One step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future."

They even hinted at wanting their own royal baby when they met with the creators of hypoallergenic baby products for a brand called Shnuggle. And forensic artists have created images of what Meghan and Harry's children might look like.

Needless to say, it seems very possible that a baby announcement might come soon after the royal wedding!