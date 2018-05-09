Today's Top Stories
1
The Kardashians of the Middle East
2
Why Argan Oil Is Your Skin's New Secret Weapon
3
Motivational Songs to Get You Through 2018
4
The Best Summer Hats to Shop Now
5
I Spent a Day with Beyonce's Makeup Artist

Meghan Markle "Can't Wait to Be a Mother" Her Friend Reveals

Does this mean more royal babies are coming soon?

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Church
Getty Images

A new royal baby might be coming sooner than we think! According to Meghan Markle's former agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, the royal-to-be has been ready to have children with Prince Harry for a while now.

Related Stories
prince-harry-meghan-markle-foot
Imaginary Pic of Meghan and Harry's Kids Is Scary
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a new documentary on Sky One, titled Harry and Meghan: A Love Story (not to be confused with Lifetime's Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance), Nelthorpe-Cowne, and several of Meghan's other close friends and colleagues discuss the woman they all knew before she met Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress' agent recalls a work trip to the Cayman Islands with Meghan, where she revealed she was ready to start a family. "She said to me, 'I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother,'" Nelthorpe-Cowne said.

Getty Images

Meghan and Harry have been open about wanting kids, mentioning it in their first sit-down interview after getting engaged. When asked the tough question, Harry simply said, "One step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

They even hinted at wanting their own royal baby when they met with the creators of hypoallergenic baby products for a brand called Shnuggle. And forensic artists have created images of what Meghan and Harry's children might look like.

Needless to say, it seems very possible that a baby announcement might come soon after the royal wedding!

Related Story
Meghan Markle's Inner Circle on the Royal Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
The Best Summer Songs of 2018
Kendall Jenner Pushed a Security Guard at Met Gala
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Kardashians of the Middle East
Fergie Not Invited to Second Royal Reception
'Westworld' Introduces Shogun World and Raj World
'SNL' Combined the Kanye Drama and 'A Quiet Place'
Stormy Daniels Made a Surprise Appearance on 'SNL'
Here's How Much Harry and Meghan's Wedding Costs
Prince Harry Meghan Markle How to Watch Harry and Meghan's Wedding
Meghan's Dad Will Be Walking Her Down the Aisle