Kate Middleton Said Wimbledon Was "George's Treat" When Asked Why Charlotte and Louis Didn't Come Along to the Tennis Tournament
Prince Louis isn't allowed to attend yet, per the rules.
Prince George got to attend the Wimbledon tennis tournament for the first time this past weekend, witnessing the eventful final between eventual winner Novak Djokovic and contender Nick Kyrgios.
Reporters at the event wanted to know why Prince William and Kate Middleton had only brought George and not their other kids to the match, to which the Duchess of Cambridge replied, "It's George's treat today," according to the Daily Star.
The eight-year-old was then asked who he was supporting, but was feeling a little shy and turned to his dad, who said, "Djokovic." The Duke of Cambridge then added, "We'll see how long it lasts. He'll support the winner." Thankfully for the little boy, "Djokovic" and "the winner" turned out to be the same person.
But there's a couple of other pieces to the story of the Cambridges bringing Prince George and not Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis to Wimbledon on Sunday.
According to Hello!, Prince William was nine years old when he first attended the legendary tournament with his mother Princess Diana—and Prince George will be turning nine in just a couple of weeks, so this was a significant decision. At that time, in 1991, Prince Harry (then six going on seven, pretty much the same age as Princess Charlotte is now) didn't attend.
Secondly, children have to be over five years old to attend Wimbledon, per the tournament's rules, so that they don't become unruly in the stands. Unfortunately for Prince Louis, he is just four years old at time of writing and therefore not eligible for that particular spectatorship.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
