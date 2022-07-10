Prince George Looks So Excited to Attend Wimbledon for the First Time

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At eight years old, Prince George already has a pretty enviable sports resume: He’s trained at tennis with world great Roger Federer, has sat in box seats at English Premiere League games, and now can add “sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon'' to the list.

For the Men’s Final on Sunday—the last day of the English tennis tournament—Prince William and Duchess Kate took their eldest to watch the match against Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. Donning a smart suit, George sat between his parents and watched the match attentively, the perfect little representative of the royal family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, the youngest heir to the throne had quite the day at the stadium. He arrived with Kate earlier in the day, and was greeted by Wimbledon’s chairman, Ian Hewitt, who shook George’s hand. When he was led inside, George was reunited with Prince William, giving his father a big hug and a kiss on the cheek.

When they were finally seated in the Royal Box and the match was underway, Kate and William kept leaning in to explain to their son various aspects of the game and different strategies the players were employing. George looked very attentive the whole time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the more nail-biting moments, George looked genuinely concerned for the outcome of the match. Though it’s perhaps not surprising that George already has such a grasp on the game: Kate once revealed that George had been playing tennis since he was just four years old, and she holds the title of patron of the Lawn Tennis Association.