Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says

As Kate Middleton prepares to turn 40 on Jan. 9, and increasingly takes the spotlight as her role in the royal family evolves, it sounds like she is proud of what she has achieved so far.

A royal family friend told Fabulous' Emily Andrews, "All Catherine ever wanted was a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA. She wasn’t interested in having a big job or becoming famous."

The source continued, "Family life is incredibly important to her, and motherhood has been the making of her.

“Now that she feels she’s achieved that, there’s time to turn to her public role and what she wants to achieve there."

Middleton and her husband Prince William have been spending lots of time at their country residence of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The house is where the family celebrated Christmas after the Queen's annual festivities at nearby Sandringham were canceled due to mounting COVID cases in the country. It's also where they celebrated Christmas in 2020, and where they spent England's third lockdown in early 2021.

There has been talk of the Cambridges possibly moving to Windsor in the future, because while they clearly love Anmer Hall, it is a bit too far from London for them to be able to tend to their royal duties easily. In addition, their kids are currently in school in the capital. However, this is just speculation at this time, and we'll have to keep an eye on the family's comings and goings in the future. With all that in mind, I'm glad the Duchess of Cambridge apparently loves her life right now!