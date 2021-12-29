How Prince William and Kate Middleton Spent Christmas This Year

Christmas looked a lot different for the Royal Family this year—most notably, Prince William and Kate Middleton were not able to join Queen Elizabeth for her Windsor Castle celebrations. But what exactly was the couple up to on December 25? And more importantly, did William give Kate a present??

Turns out, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their own quiet celebration at Anmer Hall, their countryside home in Norfolk, England. An insider told Us Weekly that the couple enjoyed spending the day with their children, and participated in some lovely holiday traditions.

For starters, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis woke up at 5 a.m. to see if Santa Claus brought them any gifts. The two boys reportedly got some outdoor gear—a camping kit for George (complete with tent and walkie talkies) and a climbing frame for Louis. Charlotte received a children’s video camera, and all three kids got additional games and books under the tree.

“While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” the source said.

The children weren’t the only ones to unwrap some joy on Christmas morning. “After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet,” the source revealed.

When gift-giving time was over, Kate turned her attention to preparing a homemade meal for her family. According to the inside source, “Kate cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch—turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes, and all the trimmings.” In addition, the Duchess “used her creative skills to decorate the table with candles, evergreen branches, and cones as centerpieces.”

The meal was followed up with dessert—a Christmas log and apple pie, which the children helped Kate prepare. “But the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite sweets,” the source said.

You’ll also be glad to know that William and Kate did have some contact with the rest of the Royal Family on Christmas Day. They were able to video chat with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at Windsor, which reportedly made the children very happy.

The following day wasn’t quite as happy for some family members, however. Boxing Day (December 26) is a big day for football fans, and William and George were disappointed that their favorite team, Aston Villa, lost to Chelsea.

“But they didn’t let it ruin the festivities!” the source said.