Kate Middleton Gives Prince George Chores During His School Holidays

Kate Middleton might be raising a king-to-be, but that doesn’t mean her son, Prince George, doesn’t have responsibilities around the house.

According to a recent Mirror UK report, the Duchess of Cambridge gives George, 8, tasks to do when he’s home during school holidays. When you hear the word “chore,” you might think of folding laundry or dusting shelves, but George’s duties are a little more out of the ordinary.

On a visit to a goat farm in Wales with Prince William, Kate said how George was responsible for moving animal feed on the Sandringham estate. The royals sometimes live in the Anmer Hall Norfolk home on the property.

Kate mentioned her son’s responsibility after the Duke of Cambridge spotted a robot silage sweeper in one of the barns in Wales and pointed it out to a farmer. The farmer explained it could also be used to move feed. Kate replied, “That was George’s job at half term — moving feed.”

William added that his kids — George, Charlotte, and Louis — are involved on the farm at the Sandringham estate, where his dad, Prince Charles, has been working to turn it into a fully organic operation. “We are trying some Agroforestry as well,” he explained.

George returns to school in September. Until then, he’ll likely continue handling his chores just like other kids his age.